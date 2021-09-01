Facing China’s “squeeze”, Taiwan launches English-language news platform, World News





Taiwan launched a new English-language news and media platform on Monday, aiming to give it a bigger voice on the world stage and help address Beijing’s “tightening” of the alleged Chinese island in world stage. Taiwan +, backed by $ 775 million T (government funding), will stream online content focusing on news as well as features for Taiwan, from food and tourism to culture and technology. President Tsai Ing-wen, in a message recorded for the launch party at a Taipei museum, said Taiwan needed a platform to highlight the island’s diversity, democratic achievements and aspiration to contribute to the international community. “The platform is our international media platform, a key part of our collective effort to show what Taiwan has to offer,” she said.

The founding of Taiwan + comes at a time when China is increasingly active in the English-language media, conveying the views of the ruling Communist Party to an outside audience, particularly through the state-run China Global Network Television Network, or CGTN Me China is also tightening Taiwan’s international space, including forcing foreign companies to refer to it as part of China on their websites and conducting military exercises routinely near the island. Read also | Respect human rights and dignity ‘: Former Taiwan’s Defense Minister in China at WION Global Summit Speaker You Si-kun said Taiwan must be able to tell its own stories and face the misunderstandings created by China. “For a long time, the Chinese communists have oppressed Taiwan’s international space and created a false image of Taiwan, leading to the diplomatic challenges that Taiwan now faces,” you said. “In recent years, however, there has been a dramatic change in the way the world views Chinese communists. Leading democracies around the world are now sounding the alarm about China’s rise,” he added. Taiwan already has a small portion of the local English-language media, the most prominent of which is the Taipei Times, founded in 1999 and published by the massive Liberty Times.

