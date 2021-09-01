Northeastern News | Taste & International Tours





Abby Hoover

Managing Editor The Kansas City Northeast International Chamber of Commerce returns on September 18th! While the event of these years will be different from previous years, Northeast Kansas City Chamber of Commerce President / CEO Bobbi Baker-Hughes said it will be a big change in the place where people can still go out and enjoy food and everything that accompanies it. Our goal is to have a small rodeo food truck on the corner of Independence Avenue and Prospect, Baker-Hughes said, adding that they are excited to be collaborating with property owners along the way. There is a green space there as well as a paved paved area where food trucks will continue. Baker-Hughes said they had received engagements from several artists who will be creating in addition to entertainment. It will look like a global marketplace with various items available for purchase. I am very excited to be able to celebrate the taste of food, Baker-Hughes said. It is an external event. Opens open for shopping, open for lunch purchase. They are working hard to get a set of kitchen for the event not usually found in food trucks on the road. Baker-Hughes said they were looking at relatively young food trucks, trying to shake their hand.

This year Taste and International Tour will include the opportunity to visit historic northeastern landmarks in a wheelchair. We would take that wheelchair and look at the neighborhood, Baker-Hughes said. Well, visit some of the great murals, and you know, of course we always travel down to the museum. With the reopening of the Kansas City Museum in October following an extensive restoration project, Baker-Hughes said there is no better time to look at it and get excited. The wheelchair is a real benefit, especially for those from outside the Kansas City area or the Northeast area, Baker-Hughes said. I think people always want to do a little cruise, but do not know where to travel, so they were planning a great route. While entry to the event is free, the Northeast Kansas City Chamber of Commerce recommends that those wishing to take wheelchair tours should visit their Eventbrite site to reserve their seat. I think what is important about it is the way they did it due to the fact that they were still at COVID, Baker-Hughes said. We simply chose not to do an indoor event where we would have masks and potentially physical distancing issues. Not only does the event expose guests to the tastes and smells of different cultures, but it creates exposure and even business for artists, entertainers, food trucks and businesses working on the event. I think it will be a great event, Baker-Hughes said.

The Taste and International Tour will take place from 2 to 6 pm on September 18 at the intersection of Prospect and Independence Streets, featuring a tour of carts, food trucks, live music, artist booths, butterfly gardens and more.







