International
How a Nova Scotia man turned his prison cell into a high school and changed his life
The year 2020 ruined by Justin Todd got a lot worse on his birthday.
He turned 40 in August as his past caught him in a Halifax court. Ajudge handed him an eight-month sentence for drug trafficking and counterfeiting.
His regular family life and work as a coverman disappeared. He went straight to Burnside Jail.
“It was a blow to the butt, but in the past, it saved my life,” Todd said. “I went to jail, I cleaned up, I took my life together.”
After settling into his cell, he began to think of good ways to make his time. He thought about it when he was 17 and left school in Brooklyn, NS
He had tried to return a few years later to get his degree, but life stalled. He started a family and moved west to open his own coverage business. He never forgot the last four or five credits he needed to finish high school.
His marriage ended and his life began to fall apart. He turned to cocaine.
“I was always on drugs when I was younger,” he said. “My friends, employees I would take with me to get their things. And I said, ‘I will never get into this,’ but I hit very hard there, hit the bottom and ended up losing everything. “
He transferred his five children back to Nova Scotia. He met a young woman. Then, tragedy struck.
“A few days before we got married in 2015, my 12-year-old brother drowned and my other kids witnessed it. I took it very hard and, shock, I went back to drugs.”
He then committed the offenses that would catch him in 2020.
In prison, he became a scholar. He always loved teaching and, when he could focus on his work, he had been an excellent student.
He turned the corridors of Central Nova Scotia Correctional Institution into his personal high school. His cell became his study.
“I kept my nose pretty buried in books the whole time I was there. It wasn’t easy because I didn’t have a real teacher. All I had was my text and pen and paper.”
When he stumbled, one of the guards would take his questions, find an online answer at rest time, and return the information to him.
They also helped him print forms as he came up with an even more ambitious plan to apply to university while he was still behind bars.
After 20 years of hard work like a roof, he wanted to do more with his brain, and less with his body.
In the spring of 2021, he completed his sentence and left prison and walked through the graduation phase of Liverpool Adult High School. The staff there had supported his return to education and were glad he could celebrate in person.
“I was proud,” he said. “I had tears in my eyes. It was something I always wanted to do and every time I had it in my head, something would come together and hinder me.
“For me to achieve something like that? It was one of the greatest achievements of my life, in addition to my children.”
He managed to study psychology at Saint Mary University. He will be on campus starting in January. After earning his university degree, he plans to work towards a master’s degree.
He has already finished school of hard hitting. He hopes the addition of his new high school diploma, plus his undergraduate credentials, will help him find a new career by helping people overcome addictions and change their lives.
“I want to be able to help people. I know it ‘s a fight to overcome addictions; it’ s been a 10-year battle for me. I would clean up and get my life back together. Something would motivate me. and, boom, I would go back to the first state, “he said.
“I know how hard it is. It ruined my family, it ruined my marriage twice and I do not want to see other people suffer the way I did.”
Sources
2/ https://www.cbc.ca/news/canada/nova-scotia/nova-scotia-man-jail-cell-becomes-high-school-1.6150219
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]