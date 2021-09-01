How a Nova Scotia man turned his prison cell into a high school and changed his life

The year 2020 ruined by Justin Todd got a lot worse on his birthday.

He turned 40 in August as his past caught him in a Halifax court. Ajudge handed him an eight-month sentence for drug trafficking and counterfeiting.

His regular family life and work as a coverman disappeared. He went straight to Burnside Jail.

“It was a blow to the butt, but in the past, it saved my life,” Todd said. “I went to jail, I cleaned up, I took my life together.”

After settling into his cell, he began to think of good ways to make his time. He thought about it when he was 17 and left school in Brooklyn, NS

He had tried to return a few years later to get his degree, but life stalled. He started a family and moved west to open his own coverage business. He never forgot the last four or five credits he needed to finish high school.

The school celebrated his insistence on ‘never giving up’ on his high school dream. (Presented by Justin Todd)

His marriage ended and his life began to fall apart. He turned to cocaine.

“I was always on drugs when I was younger,” he said. “My friends, employees I would take with me to get their things. And I said, ‘I will never get into this,’ but I hit very hard there, hit the bottom and ended up losing everything. “

He transferred his five children back to Nova Scotia. He met a young woman. Then, tragedy struck.

“A few days before we got married in 2015, my 12-year-old brother drowned and my other kids witnessed it. I took it very hard and, shock, I went back to drugs.”

He then committed the offenses that would catch him in 2020.

In prison, he became a scholar. He always loved teaching and, when he could focus on his work, he had been an excellent student.

He turned the corridors of Central Nova Scotia Correctional Institution into his personal high school. His cell became his study.

“I kept my nose pretty buried in books the whole time I was there. It wasn’t easy because I didn’t have a real teacher. All I had was my text and pen and paper.”

Todd left prison to graduate with his 2021 class at Queens Adult High School. (Presented by Justin Todd)

When he stumbled, one of the guards would take his questions, find an online answer at rest time, and return the information to him.

They also helped him print forms as he came up with an even more ambitious plan to apply to university while he was still behind bars.

After 20 years of hard work like a roof, he wanted to do more with his brain, and less with his body.

In the spring of 2021, he completed his sentence and left prison and walked through the graduation phase of Liverpool Adult High School. The staff there had supported his return to education and were glad he could celebrate in person.

“I was proud,” he said. “I had tears in my eyes. It was something I always wanted to do and every time I had it in my head, something would come together and hinder me.

“For me to achieve something like that? It was one of the greatest achievements of my life, in addition to my children.”

Some of Todd’s children were able to join him on the big day. (Presented by Justin Todd)

He managed to study psychology at Saint Mary University. He will be on campus starting in January. After earning his university degree, he plans to work towards a master’s degree.

He has already finished school of hard hitting. He hopes the addition of his new high school diploma, plus his undergraduate credentials, will help him find a new career by helping people overcome addictions and change their lives.

“I want to be able to help people. I know it ‘s a fight to overcome addictions; it’ s been a 10-year battle for me. I would clean up and get my life back together. Something would motivate me. and, boom, I would go back to the first state, “he said.

“I know how hard it is. It ruined my family, it ruined my marriage twice and I do not want to see other people suffer the way I did.”