Vancouver Liberal avoids questions about using tax exemption on 40+ home sales

VANCOUVER (NEWS 1130) – The Liberal candidate for Vancouver Granville is refusing to give details of how he handled more than 40 home sales over the past two decades when tax time came.

This comes after NEWS 1130 reported that Taleeb Noormohamed bought and sold at least 42 properties in Metro Vancouver within the last 17 years. Of those, 21 homes were bought and sold in the style of a quick fire — in stark contrast to his party’s promise in this year’s federal election to bring in an anti-roll tax.

Earlier, Noormohamed told NEWS 1130 that some of his dozens of deals since 2005 relate to the fact that he runs a business that fixes homes with his parents and then sells them.

During a follow-up interview on Tuesday, OMNI TV had a simple question: How many of those home sales did you declare as your primary residence for tax purposes?

The Liberal candidate avoided the question three times during an interview, saying only this.

“In all my affairs – first of all – I want to say unequivocally, I support all the measures the government has taken to ensure that we can make housing affordable,” Noormohamed told OMNI. “I support all these measures. I know some of the transactions I was involved with in the past, if that policy had been decided today about the tax on speculation, that those properties, or those transactions, would have been subject to those taxes.

“And that’s absolutely fine. I fully support it because I think it’s important for all of us to do our part, and I’m sure that at every step, I will continue to advocate for those policies and I will continue to do so. I push for those policies as soon as I am elected. “



“If you claim it as your main residence – you can go out with it tax-free”

The issue of how property income is declared is an important issue. When selling your main residence, the profits are tax free.

You get the option to use that exception once a year if you live in that house. And you end up paying much more if the profit from the sale of the house is declared as income from the business or as capital gain.

“There are three levels of classification,” explains tax attorney Josh Schmidt. “If you are in the business of buying and selling homes, then income is income like any other. So you will pay tax on it, just like you with your income from employment, so you are taxed at whatever percentage it is. your tax rate.

“If you have a house that you have kept as capital property, let’s say you buy a house and you rent it to a tenant, for years you rent it out, and after 10 years you decide you have finished renting , you want to buy something else, sell the house. [than declaring it as part of business income]with

“Now the third category, is your main residence. Your main residence is a capital property for you, according to the Canadian income tax rules, you are allowed to declare one main residence per year, in which you usually have to live, as your principal domicile for tax purposes, and you do not pay any tax on any profit in connection with that year.

“The most striking point is if you claim it as a main residence – you can go out with it tax-free.”

When OMNI asked Noormohamed if he could tell us if the profit from any of these deals was categorized as business income or capital gains for tax purposes, he just said, “I have always followed the proper rules about this.”

NEWS 1130 has since asked Noormohamed’s staff for a share of the tax treatment of each of the more than 40 home sales in which the candidate has been involved since 2005. According to documents obtained by NEWS 1130, Noormohamed has made a profit of $ 4.9 million, of which $ 3.7 million was charged in the last six years, not being factored into transaction costs.