Manitoba Progressive Conservatives appoint Kelvin Goertzen interim leader, new prime minister – Winnipeg





Manitoba’s Progressive Conservative Party has named Kelvin Goertzen as their interim leader – and the province’s new prime minister. In a statement sent to the media on Tuesday the party said that members of the electoral group elected the Steinbach MFA to replace Brian Pallister. Read more: ‘No easy decision in life’: Manitoba became prime minister in recent days before resigning There was healthy dialogue and discussion at this meeting on the future of our group and a desired path forward for an interim leader, group chairman Greg Nesbitt said in a party announcement. It was unanimously decided that Kelvin Goertzen is the best person to lead us during this interim period until a new leader is elected in the fall. “















5:17

Brian Pallister’s legacy with the prime minister set to resign on Wednesday





Brian Pallister’s legacy with the prime minister set to resign on Wednesday

Nesbitt says he has notified the Lieutenant Governor of the group’s decision. The story goes down the ad Goertzen will take on the new role and become Manitoba’s 23rd prime minister on Wednesday morning, after Pallister formally resigns from the roles. Read more: Manitoba Prime Minister Brian Pallister looks at career again before resigning Wednesday But he is not expected to stay at work for long. Trends Former child actor Matthew Mindler was found dead at the age of 19

Trudeau is expected to release the Liberal election platform on Wednesday: sources The Progressive Conservative Party has set a date of October 30 to elect a new permanent leader, who will then become Manitoba’s 24th prime minister.















1:41

COVID-19, Pallister, likely to be member of conservative party seeking to replace PM, experts say





COVID-19, Pallister, is likely to be a member of the conservative party seeking to replace the prime minister, experts say August 19, 2021

So far, former Member of Parliament Shell Glover, former Health Minister Heather Stefanson and Tory supporter Shannon Martinhave said they plan to run for the permanent job. Pallister, 67, said earlier this month that he was preparing to resign and on Sunday announced plans to make in advance to ensure there was no appearance that he was influencing his successor choice. The story goes down the ad Goertzen has remained neutral in the Conservative leadership race. Read more: Manitoba indigenous groups welcome Brian Pallister as prime minister Goertzen was first elected MFA in 2003 and previously served as Minister of Health, the Elderly and Active Living and Minister of Education. In January Goertzen was appointed Minister of Legislative and Public Affairs and Deputy Prime Minister of Manitoba. -With files from The Canadian Press















1:58

Who will lead the Manitoba Conservatives?





Who will lead the Manitoba Conservatives? 11 August 2021

© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://globalnews.ca/news/8155654/manitoba-progressive-conservative-caucus-to-pick-interim-leader-new-premier-tuesday/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos