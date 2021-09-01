Saudi news channels begin operations outside Dubai | Business and Economy News





Riyadh has told international firms to set up their headquarters in the Middle East there by early 2024 or risk losing business.

Saudi Arabian news channels are beginning to transfer operations outside Dubai amid a push by the countries’ crown prince to force multinational companies to relocate their headquarters to the kingdom. Staff at Al Arabiya and Al Hadath, both operating under the same media umbrella, were told of plans to relocate to Riyadh from Dubai on Monday, according to some people who spoke on condition of anonymity because they were not authorized to speak. in matter The movement will take place in stages, people said. The goal is to produce 12 hours of news programs from the Saudi capital by early January, people said. The rest of the staff will be provided with support to move progressively once the facilities are completed and management assured employees that there will be no layoffs, they said. Saudi Arabia has been pressuring international companies to establish their Middle East centers in the kingdom by early 2024 or risk losing business in the region’s largest economy. Dubai Media City has housed some of the region’s largest news companies for over a decade. An email and calls asking for comments from Al Arabiya were not returned immediately. Nabeel Alkhatib, general manager at Asharq News, said the channel has been headquartered in Riyadh since its inception. The company has long planned to further expand operations in Riyadh, but the development of a new headquarters there has been delayed by the coronavirus pandemic, he said. Asharq’s main operation is currently coming to an end from its offices at the Dubai International Financial Center. Bloomberg LP, the parent company of Bloomberg News, has an agreement with Asharq to provide business content. Sam Barnett, chief executive of MBC Group, the largest broadcaster in the Middle East and North Africa, said the Saudi company plans to set up a new headquarters in Riyadh, announced last year, are on track. MBC plans to maintain a strong regional presence, he said. From the beginning of 2024, the Saudi government and state-backed institutions will stop signing contracts with foreign companies based in the Middle East at any other country in the region, according to a statement from the official news agency in February. . The move aims to limit economic outflows and boost job creation, he said. Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman has pushed a $ 800 billion strategy to double the size of the Saudi capital and turn it into a global hub, challenging Dubai’s status as the region’s top business hub. While previous steps included incentives for companies to move, the announcement in February contained an implicit threat of losing billions of dollars in deals if they were not relocated.

