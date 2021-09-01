Hart Union students manage to connect with astronauts on International Space Station – Daily News

International
Mesa Senior Director Michele Krantz counted down to the moment when two astronauts on the International Space Station tied up with her students in the multipurpose room on campus Tuesday morning.
With astronomical precision, astronauts Thomas Pesquet and Megan McArthur appeared on the large monitor in the auditorium in front of a collection of students from the William S. Hart High School District, parents and politicians from the Santa Clarita Valley.
Selected students in the district posed questions to astronauts that ranged from how life was maintained on Mars to the psychological effects of living in space. The astronauts, in a live broadcast on NASA Television, enthusiastically answered each question, offering a personal view of what it is like to live and work in space.
Today went better than we could have expected, Krantz said. Excitement, seeing the faces of the students as they experienced this, I think we created a whole new world of opportunities for the students who attended and who were watching from the classrooms across our district.
One of the questions the astronauts answered came from Maddie Finkviner, a student at Sierra Vista Junior High. She wanted to know what are some of the obstacles NASA faces in trying to sustain life on Mars.
Pesquet said one of the challenges is finding ways to protect astronauts from exposure to radiation.
When you get further away from protecting the Earth you are exposed to more radiation, Pesquet said, adding that it can be 100 times to 200 times more than the average in space than on Earth.
Still still quite low. If you go deep space, if you go to Mars, it will be much more than that, Pesquet said. We need to find different ways to protect ourselves.
Other obstacles are the creation of underground habitats, the construction of thick-walled structures, living in enclosed spaces and in reduced gravity or in places without gravity.
These are all challenges, we will have to solve them, Pesquet said, “(and we are working) to solve them.”
Twelve-year-old Maddie said she wants to learn more about the Artemis program, a project to create a launch platform on the Moon for future missions to Mars and outer space.
I wanted to be part of this project because it is an amazing opportunity, Maddie said. I love science and I love space. I think it ‘s so incredible. There are so many mysteries that we have not yet discovered. It was a real honor just to achieve that. I’m really shocked.
Oliver Evetts, a young man at the Academy of Canyons, asked how stress affects astronauts – and their confidence – especially when exploring the lunar surface.
McArthur said the visit to the Moon is similar to living on the International Space Station. The mental preparation for both is the same.
You will have to live in a limited habitat. You will have to recycle your air, your water, McArthur said. You will eat steady food on the shelf, with maybe some fresh food on the side. If you want to get away from your habitat, you will need to use specialized equipment and procedures, as we do here at the International Space Station. So in many ways, it’s very similar.
Oliver, 15, said he is interested in how humans will continue to live and exist in space and possibly other planets.
It was a tremendous honor to be here, he said. I think it is an important topic. It revolves around what it means to be truly human.
U.S. Congressman Mike Garcia, Santa Clarita Mayor Bill Miranda, school board chairwoman Cherise Moore and representatives from the office of State Assemblyman Scott Wilks and the Los Angeles County Supervisor’s office Kathryn Bargers attended the interstellar conversation.
Julie Huffman, the district science curriculum specialist, said she thought the program was great.
There are a million jobs that will be available as the Artemis program continues, Huffman said. I thought they (Pesquet and McArthur) did a good job motivating them. Of course talking to astronauts was just ridiculous.
Omar Jimenez, a student at Sierra Vista Junior High, wants to pursue a career in theoretical physics and said he finds a lot of joy in space exploration.
He wanted to learn more about the Artemis project and had questions about the use of raw materials on the Moon for the project.
I thought it would be a good opportunity to take part in something like that, said 13-year-old Omar.
Abigail Walston, a 16-year-old student at Saugus High School, said it was a surprise to get involved in the program to talk to astronauts.
I loved astronomy and all things space all my life, Abigail said. All of a sudden I got this email saying it was given the opportunity to send a question to astronauts on the ISS. It just was incredible. ”
She added: “I’m very excited to have this opportunity and do something that some people would not necessarily be able to do.
