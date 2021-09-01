BC restaurant owner faces online abuse by anti-vaccinators over vaccine passport

The owner of a Mission restaurant, BC, says he is being attacked and harassed online just for following the law.

Mike Bruic says he built it Pitmasters Real Wood Pit BBQ from scratch and opened it just three months before the COVID-19 pandemic hit.

Bruic, a veteran, said they have just begun to stand up now, but have done everything they were asked to do: limited discounts, masked mandates and asking people to show evidence of vaccination after September 13th.

He said most of the community has been very supportive.

Bruic recently responded to a comment on their Facebook page regarding the request to see vaccination evidence for clients, saying he would do whatever the law tells them to do.

“It was like hitting the bee nest,” he said. “They come from woodwork. “Death threats, all these things.”

















Read more: Horgan says businesses facing people challenging vaccine passports could “call law enforcement”

Bruic said that since then, a group of people have harassed him online, calling the restaurant and even ordering food and have never come to get it.

“It goes out of context, it’s like these anti-vaccines are a bunch of kids on a playground,” he said.

He would like to see more support from the provincial government.

“I’m very happy about the passport, but you have to do something to protect the businesses,” he said.

“They have nothing to protect me. Anti-vaxxers are attacking me on social media, in my Google reviews and all that. They have armed him.

“And some of these people, they live in Montreal, Edmonton, Toronto, they’re from all over the country, so they try to make it look like they’re a big group of people who are not.”

He thinks that if everyone worked together they could leave the pandemic behind them much faster.

“If we have to call RCMP, we will do it,” he said.

Prime Minister John Horgan said last week businesses should call the police if they face potential clients refusing to comply with provinces coming from the COVID-19 vaccine passport system.

Horgan made the comments on Friday, amid vocal opposition from some British Colombians who oppose the new measure.

Under the BCS program, people will have to prove that they had at least one dose of vaccine by September 13 and two doses by October 24, to access a range of non-essential services, including restaurants, cinemas and gyms.

















Read more: Some BC businesses swear to challenge the province’s vaccine passport system

Bruic said he is concerned that his business will be attacked online for this policy.

He said that if someone does not want to get a vaccine, then it is good, but you can not complain about it.

“I will not enforce the law, I will obey the law and I have no hesitation in calling on the RCMP to enforce the law,” he said.

“He’s just like a driver. If you want to drive a car, you need a driver’s license. If you do not want to get a license, take a bus. “

