Will continue drone strikes in Afghanistan ‘if and when necessary’: Pentagon | World News





A day after the last remaining U.S. troops left Afghanistan, the Pentagon on Tuesday said it would continue to carry out drone strikes against the Islamic State of Khorasan (ISIS-K) and other terrorist groups operating within the nation. South Asia. ISIS-K is the same group that carried out an attack on Kabul airport last week killing at least 169 Afghans and 13 members of the US service. Following the attack, the U.S. also retaliated with drone strikes against an ISIS-K designer, a facilitator and a suspected suicide bomber. “We have the ability from a perspective on the horizon to ensure that our national security interests are protected and defended,” Pentagon spokesman John Kirby told Fox News. “And what I’m going to tell you, without hypothesizing or speculating about future surgeries, we will continue to maintain those skills and use them if and when we need to,” Kirby added. America’s longest war ended late Monday after the US withdrew the last remaining troops from Afghanistan. The chaotic exit prompted the Taliban to take control of Afghanistan and push the war-torn country back to where it was in 2001. Although international affairs observers are skeptical about the Taliban, notorious for their treatment of women and girls, and a brutal justice system, the group has consistently promised that there will be a more tolerant and moderate regime this time. On Tuesday, Taliban leaders walked the runway of Kabul’s Hamid Karzai International Airport after the last US planes left Afghanistan. They also shot the party in the air and called it a “big win”. “This victory belongs to us all,” said Taliban spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid, adding, “the world should have learned their lesson and this is the satisfying moment of victory.” In a speech Tuesday, President Joe Biden reiterated the US stance against the ISIS-K group. “For ISIS-K we are not done with you yet,” Biden said, adding that “those who want to harm America, we will shoot you and you will pay the final price.” Defending a decision that drew harsh criticism and control over his execution, Biden also said the real decision in Afghanistan was “between leaving and escalating”, framing his choice to withdraw troops as the only option other than adding more many forces in the country. “I will not prolong this war forever and I will not prolong an exit forever,” he added. (Upon entry of the agency)

