The Edmonton family was stranded in Morocco on the eve of the rise of COVID-19





An overseas trip has turned into a major headache for an Edmonton family, with their flight home from Morocco abruptly suspended following an increase in COVID-19 cases in that country. Samira Hamana left Edmonton to go to Morocco with her three children, aged six, nine and 13, on July 16th. She has closely followed government updates and said that if she had known it was possible for flights to be restricted from Morocco, she would have never boarded the plane in the first place. “If it were so, if the borders were closed, if I had any idea, I would not have traveled until everything was clear,” Hamana said. Hamana and her eldest child were fully vaccinated, and on August 29 the family received negative COVID-19 tests to travel home on August 30, when the Canadian government restricted all commercial direct flights to Canada until September 29. The story goes down the ad Read more: ‘Left behind’: Prolonged flight ban in Canada affects students from India The move comes after an increase in positive COVID-19 test scores from travelers returning from Morocco over the past month. Hamana wishes there had been more notice so they could have returned home earlier. “It was such a disappointing moment.” Hamana said the family went on the trip to visit the elderly grandparents, but everyone is ready to return home to Edmonton. Especially children, who can hardly wait to get back to school. Trends Former child actor Matthew Mindler was found dead at the age of 19

BC restaurant owner faces online abuse by anti-vaccinators over vaccine passport “My kids are heartbroken and they also start crying because for a year and a half, they have to go to school online and have not seen their friends.” A petition has been created by Moroccans Canada MDC try to change the mind of the federal government. Hamana also worries about other people who came to Morocco from Canada and believed they would be able to return home. “Some of them will lose their jobs, some have university and some of them have treatment.” There is an option to go home, but it is costly. Since direct flights have been suspended, the family can fly somewhere like Portugal and then home to Canada, but it can cost more than $ 10,000. The story goes down the ad “We feel abandoned by your government, as your country. I know the Canadian government is trying to protect all Canadians and I understand that. however we have to look at different solutions, “Hamana said. Read more: ‘I’m not afraid of COVID’: Why some Canadians choose to travel abroad amid a pandemic According to the World Health Organization, the week of August 23 had more than 43,000 new cases of COVID-19 reported in Morocco. At the same time in Canada there were more than 20,000. The Government of Canada website states that Canada has some of the strictest travel and border measures in the world. Canada continues to monitor the situation closely and will work closely with the Moroccan Government and aviation operators to ensure that appropriate procedures are in place to enable a safe resumption of direct flights once conditions allow. For now, the plan is to resume flights on September 29, but there is a chance it could be extended. Hamana said she has contacted her local MP, the Canadian embassy and the prime minister’s office. © 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://globalnews.ca/news/8157279/edmonton-family-stranded-in-morocco-in-wake-of-covid-19-surge/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos