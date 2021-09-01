Lawyers gather in Montreal’s Place milie-Gamelin for International Overdose Awareness Day – Montreal

Several hundred people gathered at Place milie-Gamelin in central Montreal on Tuesday to commemorate and remember those who have died from opioid overdoses.

Lawyers who attended the event are trying to raise awareness and educate the public on the effects and dangers of opioid use.

We are in the middle of a federal election and no one has proposed any sound measures to address the crisis, said Jean-Franois Mary, director at Cactus Montreal, an organization that provides assistance to drug users, sex workers and trans people.

We need a systemic change, he added.

There is an opioid epidemic in Canada and it seems to be getting worse.

Last year alone, overdose deaths in Montreal doubled from 28 in 2019 to 64 in 2020, according to Montreal police.

Lawyers say that while there are many factors that are likely to have contributed to the increase in overdose deaths, including underlying health issues exacerbated by pandemics, blockages and curfews, no one deserves to die from drug use.

They choose to ease the burden of daily life, “said Mary.” They choose to celebrate the night, they choose to ease their mental health for a certain amount of time and die because of it.

Isabelle Fortin’s daughter died alone in her bedroom in Ottawa when she was just 24 years old. Fortin says society needs to change the way it thinks about drug users.

We need regulation, we need secure supply, we need to end the stigma regarding drug use, Fortin said.

“We need to decriminalize drugs, so people who use them are not considered criminals, but people who have health problems.

Charlene Vacon agrees. Her son Archie died at a bar in Montreal two years ago after he swallowed fentanyl-coated drugs. He was 19 years old and was ready to start university in Concordia.

She says she has seen a change in the way people view drug users and much more education about drug use, but there is a long way to go.

I need to advocate for systemic change that will actually make a difference and save someone else’s son, she said.

As of January 2021, Montreal police were carrying naloxone, something they did not have when her son overdosed. She says it is a good start, but it is just one of many things that still need to be done.

















