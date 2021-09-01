International
Lawyers gather in Montreal’s Place milie-Gamelin for International Overdose Awareness Day – Montreal
Several hundred people gathered at Place milie-Gamelin in central Montreal on Tuesday to commemorate and remember those who have died from opioid overdoses.
Lawyers who attended the event are trying to raise awareness and educate the public on the effects and dangers of opioid use.
We are in the middle of a federal election and no one has proposed any sound measures to address the crisis, said Jean-Franois Mary, director at Cactus Montreal, an organization that provides assistance to drug users, sex workers and trans people.
We need a systemic change, he added.
There is an opioid epidemic in Canada and it seems to be getting worse.
Last year alone, overdose deaths in Montreal doubled from 28 in 2019 to 64 in 2020, according to Montreal police.
Read more:
Montreal police now use naloxone in fight against deadly drug overdoses
Lawyers say that while there are many factors that are likely to have contributed to the increase in overdose deaths, including underlying health issues exacerbated by pandemics, blockages and curfews, no one deserves to die from drug use.
They choose to ease the burden of daily life, “said Mary.” They choose to celebrate the night, they choose to ease their mental health for a certain amount of time and die because of it.
Trends
Level 3, not Level 4: US mistakenly tells Americans ‘do not travel’ to Canada
Liberals fall, conservatives steady as election race goes head-to-head: poll
Isabelle Fortin’s daughter died alone in her bedroom in Ottawa when she was just 24 years old. Fortin says society needs to change the way it thinks about drug users.
We need regulation, we need secure supply, we need to end the stigma regarding drug use, Fortin said.
“We need to decriminalize drugs, so people who use them are not considered criminals, but people who have health problems.
Read more:
Do the rods need to be fitted with Naloxone kits?
Charlene Vacon agrees. Her son Archie died at a bar in Montreal two years ago after he swallowed fentanyl-coated drugs. He was 19 years old and was ready to start university in Concordia.
She says she has seen a change in the way people view drug users and much more education about drug use, but there is a long way to go.
I need to advocate for systemic change that will actually make a difference and save someone else’s son, she said.
As of January 2021, Montreal police were carrying naloxone, something they did not have when her son overdosed. She says it is a good start, but it is just one of many things that still need to be done.
The overdose crisis has worsened, have politicians noticed?
© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Sources
2/ https://globalnews.ca/news/8157131/advocates-montreal-place-emilie-gamelin-international-overdose-awareness-day/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]