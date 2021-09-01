Are we going to die? The Wilcannia leader criticizes the lack of support as COVID infections rise to 76

Wilcannia Earth Aboriginal Council Chairman Michael Kennedy described the infection to himself, his wife and their two-year-old daughter as one of the most frightening experiences of his life.

There was no support system in place, there was no offer for mental health, Kennedy said.

It came after the NSW Government said it would send 30 cars to the affected community of 750 people, where infections have reached 76 after three new cases today.

Kennedy said he was not contacted by NSW Health two days after his diagnosis, for tracking contacts.

We are left to wonder what we are doing here, we have COVID, will we die?

How will this affect us, are our children well, will they get seriously ill from it?

There were many things going through our heads.

It was one of the scariest experiences I have ever had in my life.

Wilcannia, has a population of about 745 people, mostly Barkindji crowd.

Source: John Janson-Moore

Overcrowding crisis

However, Kennedy considers himself lucky that he and his wife were vaccinated and he said his symptoms were quite mild compared to others in Wilcannia.

Nor did they face the issues of overcrowding of others in the community, with people sleeping in tents to isolate themselves.

NSW Deputy Prime Minister John Barilaro said 30 cars would be sent to Wilcannia to help residents isolate themselves, an action he said was embraced by the community.

But Kennedy said temporary shelter was coming too late.

He said the community had warned the government in March 2020 of the impact a COVID outbreak could have on Wilcannia.

It was always the case that they were just sitting there waiting for the virus to get here and then they wanted to jump up and down and try to do something when the virus came here, he said.

I just can’t help but think that if we had been working on this plan for the last 18 months, there is a much better position in which we could have been.

We knew it would spread quickly throughout the community, but how we treat it is really unknown.

You are just trying to do the best you can every day and hope that everyone follows the rules of isolation and blocking and stays at home to help stop the spread of the virus.

Ronnie Murray says his brother was sleeping in a tent to help the family isolate himself, he has now been transferred to temporary accommodation.

Source: Supplied: Radio Wilcannia River

He said Wilcannia has been seeking a solution to community overcrowding for years.

We’ve been trying to fight for more housing here in the last 20 years, Kennedy said.

It seems to continue to fall on deaf ears. No one seems to really listen to us here or really care about us.

The government warned

Aboriginal Health Corporation Maari Ma wrote to Indigenous Australian Minister Ken Wyatt in March 2020, describing its major concerns for people in the state’s Far West.

The extreme poverty and vulnerability of aboriginal people and communities in the Murdi Paaki region is a direct result of decades of failed government policies, the letter said.

We can not wait until the first case appears in the community, or worse, the first hospital case appears.

The organization sent a second letter to Mr. Wyatt, along with Prime Minister Scott Morrison and Health Secretary Greg Hunt last week, urging the federal government to increase its support.

The Prime Minister has since said that the governments’ response to the unfolding situation in Wilcannia was a model for dealing with future outbreaks.

“Not only does it help us directly influence that situation, but we have developed a very good partnership model whether it would happen in South Australia, the Northern Territory or Western Australia,” Morrison said.

Shadow’s Minister for Indigenous Australians Linda Burney says what is unfolding in western NSW is an “uncontrolled catastrophe”.

Source: AAP

But Shadow Indigenous Australians Linda Burney described the comments as meaningless.

“He’s talking nonsense about me,” Ms. Burney told NITVs The Point.

This has been a mixed response that has been random and is slowly coming together very late.

The government has said 25 percent of First Nations people are now fully vaccinated, while 37 percent have had a dose of one vaccine.

Indigenous Australian Minister z. Wyatt said vaccine reluctance within communities was an issue.

Hesitation is an issue we need to overcome. “We still have a lot of work to do,” Wyatt told Parliament.

“Horse Tracking”

But Ms Burney said it was a case of blaming the victim.

I think the crisis in Wilcannia and the western region of New South Wales could have been avoided.

If it weren’t for the volunteers out there and the people doing it for themselves, things would be a lot worse.

Let’s call it a crisis.

Brenda Wilcannia, Michael Kennedy agreed.

It seems to me that they are nowhere near control around him, he said.

As the old saying goes, it is not good to close the gate when the horse has already been hit and here they were.

They were following the horse now.