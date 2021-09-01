Parents and school staff in rural Alberta question the lack of mask policy

Unlike most Calgary and Edmonton schools where masks are mandatory this fall, it is different in rural Alberta which has some concerned parents and teachers as COVID-19 cases rise again.

“The school division should do everything it can to minimize cases in school-age children, especially those who do not yet have access to the vaccine,” said Lauren McPherson, who has two children attending elementary school at Rocky View Schools. this fall With

Rocky View is among the rural school divisions in southern Alberta choosing not to assign masks this year, as the province gave school boards the power to implement their COVID-19 health measures earlier this month.

“Masks, as we have heard from the province, are not mandatory in our school. While they can provide a level of protection for students and staff as they learn and work, they can also provide barriers to learning and teaching,” the board said. chair Fiona Gilbert.

“As we return to school next week, students and staff who choose to wear a mask or choose not to wear a mask will rely on that choice.”

Lauren McPherson says her two children will wear masks to school this fall, despite Rocky View Schools’ decision not to implement a universal mask mandate. (Presented by Lauren McPherson)

McPherson said her children will be among those disguised at school. But she wants Rocky View to have the same precautions from the Calgary and Edmonton school boards.

“They have chosen to pursue science in making masks mandatory,” said the Airdrie resident.

“Everything I’ve read from doctors says that minimal masks and a set will keep the numbers down. That would be the two safest options for these little kids. So I just do not understand why our separation, which is the fifth largest in Alberta, would not choose to do absolutely any of them “.

Alberta has consistently registered more new cases of COVID-19 than any other province in recent weeks. On Tuesday, 920 new cases and forty deaths were reported.

Believers in Rocky View voted in a special board meeting last week 7-1 in favor of not introducing the mask mandate.

“What we have found is that this is really a very polarizing issue and the concerns and concerns on all sides of the debate are valid and real,” Gilbert said.

“And as we have heard from the chief medical officer as well, there is no right path for everyone.”

But McPherson said the health and safety of the most vulnerable school-age children should be the main focus of the boards that make these decisions.

“Why not start the school year with the same measures you had in place last year? You know, just trying to keep those numbers down? It’s amazing to me.”

District Superintendent Greg Luterbach said that as the COVID-19 situation changes and cases increase within the school population in the district, rules may change, but not necessarily for the entire district at once.

“There may be times when there are local measures put in place at a particular school or community that may include active health questionnaires or it may be temporary disguise,” he said.

A teacher and parent with Catholic schools Christ the Redeemer, who serves students in places like Cochrane and Canmore, said they were disappointed by the school division’s mask policy.

CBC News has agreed not to appoint the teacher for fear of professional punishment.

“It really has us down for a loop that has, what we consider, a lack of safeguards in place this year,” the teachers said.

Fiona Gilbert, board chair for Rocky View Schools. (Rocky View Schools)

“I’m very worried and very worried. We’re really trying to weigh the greatness of that day. [first day of school], the importance of that day, against our fear as parents due to lack of protection. “

The teacher said communication from the district with teachers had been “poor” and the decision was without data from staff or parents.

“I find it very difficult to understand why my family members living in Calgary are more protected than my children.”

Christ the Redeemer did not return numerous requests from CBC News for an interview.

Dave Driscoll is the supervisor of PalliserRegional Schools, which serves K-12 students in rural areas in Lethbridge County, Vulcan County and Calgary.

He said masks will not be required in separation classrooms, but students and staff may be required to disguise themselves in crowded hallways and other crowded spaces.

“If they want to wear a mask, we will support them. We will encourage it. We know it is a good practice, but we also know for some of our students and staff that the mask is interfering with “Their ability to communicate or even some of their mental health. So we’re trying to find a balance.”

Other rural school boards across the province, including Foothills, Parkland, Elk Island and Fort Vermilion, are among dozens who have chosen not to assign masks this school year.