The US Senate confirmed the nomination of Jennifer Homendy as chairman of NTSBWith Homendy he succeeds Robert Sumwalt, who resigned in late June after serving as chairman since 2017 and on board for 15 years. Homendy, who joined the board in August 2018, has more than 25 years of experience in transportation safety, including 14 years as director of Democratic staff for the Rail, Pipelines and Hazardous Materials subcommittee.

Global Jet Capital appointed Vivek Kaushal as CEO, replacing Shawn Vick, who will now serve as executive chairman. Kaushal, who has 30 years of experience in business financing, was most recently COO of Global Jet, a position he was appointed to in 2019 after joining the company in 2015 following the acquisition of GE Capital’s business jet portfolio.

E Air Card Security Foundation the board of governors is elected Jessica Naor AND Tom Huff to his executive board. Naor is a Maryland-based COO Aviation GrandView and a member of the FAA’s Aviation Authority Committee on Duty and Rest, as well as Vice-Chair of the National Air Transport Association Committee Part 135 Committee. Huff, aviation security officer for Gulfstream airspace, recently chaired both the Flight Test Safety Committees and the NBAA and is currently chair of the Flight Safety Foundation Business Advisory Committee.

Passur appointed Kurt Ekert non-executive vice president. Ekert has served as director of the company since September 2009 and has also served as president and CEO of CWT and Chief Commercial Officer of Travelport.

Lindsey Oliver was appointed general manager for British Business and General Aviation Association (BBGA)With Former operations and development manager, Oliver has worked alongside CEO Marc Bailey since 2009 and previously served with the National Farmers Union and the Buckinghamshire Agricultural Association.

Oak Growing Companies appointed Greg Agnew the head of its mergers and acquisitions group. He succeeds Bob Hinaman, who is retired but will serve as an advisor during this month. Agnew joined Acorn in 2018 with a two-decade background in banking, advisory and equity research, including setting up office in Washington, DC and US Aerospace & Defense investment banking practices for Canaccord Genuity.

Mind Group appointed David Hayes as Managing Director for Southeast, based in Orlando, Florida. Hayes, who has served with FlightSafety International and was a corporate and airline pilot, joins the Mint Group from Textron, where he held national sales leadership positions for Textron Specialized Vehicles, TRU Simulation + Training and Textron Aviation. Mint also appointed Cole White managing director for south america. A former U.S. Army armored officer, White was recently the transaction deputy for Mint.

Aviation Duncan added Kramer Lyons to his senior management team as director and associate general counsel. Lyons was previously a lawyer with law firm O’Neil Heinrich based in Lincoln, Nebraska, where he focused on general corporate law, commercial and commercial transactions, mergers and acquisitions, and construction law.

GGT WORLDWISE appointed Tracie Carwile vp of sales and global inclusion. Carwile brings more than 15 years of business aviation experience to the company, including with Universal Weather and Aviation.

Heather’s word joined Pentastar Aviation as vp of human resources. She was previously the human resources director for RoboVent.

Kulr Technology Group appointed Greg Provenzano vp of sales and marketing. Provenzano joins the thermal management specialist with more than 35 years of leadership and worldwide sales experience in electronic components, design services and systems, most recently serving as senior vice president for Advanced Energy.

JetHQ appointed David Coppock as a sales vp, based in the US A U.S. Air Force combat veteran, Coppock, most recently was managing director for the Mint Group and has worked with Gulfstream, Hawker Beechcraft, and Bombardier.

ACC Aviation appointed Viktor Berta as vp of its newly established Aviation Finance Practice. Berta has a background in working with landlords, airlines and MROs and has previously worked with the ACC Aviation consulting team on an aircraft financing agreement.

Aviation Partners employed Urat Perry as vp of operations. Bridges had previously spent 20 years with Cessna Aircraft, including 11 at Cessna Finance Corp., and has also served as vice president of aviation for OZK Bank in Chicago.

Raisbeck Engineering bring Tim Morgan on board as vp of engineering. Morgan brings more than 35 years of space engineering, product development and certification experience to his new role, including spending 20 years with TTF Aerospace and service with AIM Aerospace.

Pentastar Aviation appointed Mark Schenkel vp of finance. Schenkel, who joined Pentastar in 2015 as controller, is now responsible for all strategic financial initiatives and financial operations and information technology activities of the Partastar Aviation and Pentastar Aviation Charter.

E Civil Aviation Authority in Bermuda appointed Liam Byrne as director of business development. Byrne was previously Senior Manager for International Development with CAA UK and has held aviation consultancy and airline roles throughout his career spanning more than 25 years.

Maria Uillis joined Blackhawk Aerospace’s group in Alabama as capture manager. Willis brings eight years of experience as a program manager of equipment and information technology at Contractor Service & Fabrication.

Western aircraft employed Patrick “Brody” McKenna to serve as avionics manager. McKenna, a former U.S. Marine Corps aviation specialist, has more than 15 years of aviation experience, including at Gulfstream Aerospace in Long Beach, California.

Lancaster Airports in Pennsylvania by name Ed Foster airport director. Foster has nearly 40 years of experience in the aviation industry, most recently as associate director of airport for Airport Park Airport at Penn State University.

Aviation Summit employed Bradley Card serve as program management director. A U.S. Air Force veteran, Card has 30 years of aviation experience, most recently as program manager for Aloft AeroArchitects.

Phillip Cantu was promoted to line services manager for Air 7. Cantu will be responsible for coordinating the refueling of Air 7 aircraft, fuel services, aircraft operator communications, ramp facilities, fuel testing, ground hangar support equipment and the line service team.

Nicole O’Connor was appointed commercial director for Weston AviationWith O’Connor, who brings 20 years of travel and sales in tourism and business development experience in her new role, she joined Weston last year and has supported the local awareness of the company and its services at Gloucestershire Airport in United Kingdom.

ACASS hired Andrew Pethen serve as customer service director for its Ireland branch office. Pethen has more than 27 years of experience in aviation, having previously held roles with Air France, UK NATS, Flexjet Europe and TAG Aviation (MB).

Gustavo Botura was promoted to the newly created position of Customer Service Director for Elite Jet ChartersWith Botura he was part of the Elite Jets launch team in 2015 and previously served as executive card consultant.

Jeffery Potter joined King Airspace as internal director. Potter has a 30-year career that has included leadership roles with Aeria Luxury Interiors, Gore Design Completions and the Associated Air Center.

Air Card Service (ACS) appointed Ben Stevenson to lead the Travel & Concierge team, working primarily with the Private Jets company division. Stevenson previously spent 15 years with Flight Center Travel Group, where he was head of specialized retail.

West Aviation Star promoted Scott Debrie leading senior indoor team at Grand Junction, Colorado location. Debrie joined West Star in 2002 and previously worked with Pfizer in Lincoln, Nebraska.

Aviation Elliott employed Rafael garcia serve as international representative of parts sales. Garcia has more than 20 years of experience in aviation, including with Southeast Space, Aero-Marine Technologies, Global Parts and Newco Aviation.

Fernando Alonso joined ITPS as a visiting instructor as well as to provide business development services. Alonso previously served as head of flight testing and integration with Airbus Commercial Aircraft and head of Airbus Military Aircraft.

Vince Kellestine returned to Fashion Center of Canada to lead the services department of the company. Kellestine, who has 30 years of experience in aircraft support, previously managed the company’s service department from 1997 to 2011 and then held positions at Air Georgian and Onex Partners Group.

Western aircraft name of aircraft sales division and charter management Ronald Smith regional director of Pilatus aircraft sales and Pat Belokas regional sales director of turboprop Pilatus. Smith has served with the Western Aircraft sales team for the past 13 years and was previously the regional sales director at Pilatus. Belokas had served as regional sales director at Piper since 2016.

Tim Lowther joined Merr Helin as a sales and marketing manager. Lowther has worked in the aviation and leisure travel industries for the past 30 years, including the last 15 years with Emirates in Dubai as global sales manager.

Aviation Duncan appointed Dustin Johnson ingredient store supervisor. Johnson joined Duncan in 2003, initially as a technology assistant on the bench, and has since held positions of increasing responsibility, holding team leadership roles since 2010. Aviation Summit promoted Dennis Hurst to the regional sales manager. A U.S. Marine Corps veteran, Hurst first began working with Summit Aviation in 2011 as a contract flight test mechanic for Strom Aviation and entered the full-time board in 2013, holding the roles of test team leader flight and program running.

Dwayne Chandler joined Stevens Space and Protection Systems as director of avionics sales. Chandler has more than 30 years of aviation experience, holding roles with Timco, Landmark Aviation and most recently Constant Aviation.

Awards and Honors

Two of AINeditors recently received industry ratings. editor in chief Matt Thurber received the coveted Bill Gunston Technology Writer of the Year award at the Aerospace Media Awards 2021, which were once again presented online due to the cancellation of this year’s edition of the Paris Air Fair as a result of the ongoing Covid pandemic. Thurber’s winning record was “Keeping the pilot in motion while flying towards autonomy”” Senior Editor Kurt Epstein was awarded a Sapphire Pegasus Business Aviation Award for Outstanding Journalism at this year’s Caribavia conference held in St. Maarten in June. Epstein, who managed the airport and the FBO hit him AIN for more than a dozen years, he was honored for his consistent achievements and his dedication to professional aviation journalism.