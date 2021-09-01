Vertiport Chicago Primed for eVTOL Future

Vertiport Chicago (43IL) is ready for an eVTOL future. So says Daniel Mojica, executive director of the 10-hectare facility. “Almost all organizations that enter the eVTOL space have visited us. They understand that there is a lot to consider when building and designing infrastructure, “said Mojica, who added that Vertiport Chicago was designed with expansion in mind.” While we would need to make additions to the eVTOL facility, we we certainly have space. ”

Real estate developer Paul Beitler first proposed a Chicago orthoport in 1993. The FAA began funding orthopedic studies in 1988. The privately owned vortex officially opened for business in 2015. However, prior permission for landing is required.

“Our founders were paradigm shifters when they thought about this space 15 years ago,” Mojica said. “There has always been understanding for an addition to the infrastructure. We are approved in advance to build a second hangar. It would be 25,000 square feet, roughly the same size as the 30,000 square foot hangar we have now. And we can add a second office building to our site. We knew that power could increase in the future and there is certainly enough space to build it. ”

The Vertiport, which borders the 100-acre Union Pacific intermodal facility, is located at 1339 S. Wood Street, downtown Chicago, South Loop and west, 2.5 miles west of Lake Michigan and adjacent to the Medical District. of Illinois. “We’re located nearly a mile and a half from everything, including the United Center, major highways and the thriving West Loop, where major corporations like Google and McDonald ‘s University are located. I can see McCormick Place [Chicago’s lakefront convention center] “Outside the window of my office,” he said.

Chicago Vertiport has the capacity to park eight helicopters on the diversion and up to 17 in total. It is open 24/7 and has a 11,700 square foot passenger terminal with VIP entrance and a 22,000 gallon fuel farm. Some tenants have their own aircraft maintenance technicians on site. Current regular clients include Helicopters Inc., Elite Rotorcraft, Breeze Helicopters, and helicopter programs affiliated with adjacent hospitals which include Jesse Brown VA, Rush Chicago, University of Illinois Chicago, and Stroger Cook County Hospital. Lurie Children’s Hospital also uses the heliport in bad weather, as opposed to trying to land on the hospital’s raised helipad.

While all clients are important, Mojica said he was particularly proud of the helicopter’s ability to serve ambulances by helicopter and that he occasionally receives letters of appreciation from patients and their families. Mojica said the vertiport is working with at least one medical tenant to explore developing an instrumental approach. Other regular users of the facility include the U.S. Coast Guard, the Department of Homeland Security, the FBI, and the Canadian Air Force.

Helicopters Inc. will soon begin regular on-site operations for the Blade from the helicopter, it was announced earlier this year. Much of that traffic is expected to be service to O’Hare International Airport (ORD), which, although a relatively short distance, could otherwise be a land journey that can take several hours, depending on traffic. Card operators already offer shuttle service to O’Hare, boarding the helipad there and then providing a short four-minute drive to O’Hare Terminal 5.

Other popular card destinations from the vertiport include clients’ summer homes in southern Wisconsin and southwest Michigan. Consumers even use the helipad to connect to Midway Airport, due to the ubiquitous Chicago noise. “They will take that four-minute flight, especially if they need to return to New York or London the same day,” Mojica said.

He noted that the helicopter also regularly arranges VIP transportation to DuPage (KDPA) and Chicago Executive (KPWK) airports, and added that the helicopter’s ability to handle regular charter traffic to a variety of destinations would be well integrated into any future eVTOL operation. . Mojica declined to say whether any future eVTOL customers had approached the port regarding the management of any potential satellite sites. “We are already landing people in different places, resorts and destinations,” he said. “Something is something we are already doing without having a real eVTOL operator.”

While the addition of additional surface area to the site is not currently expected, Mojica said some adjacent areas could be incorporated, if the need arises, and bringing additional electricity through the nearby intermodal tear would not be problematic.

Noise is not a big deal, due to the location of the vertiport. “When they built this place, they had to perform a decibel test and found that the Chicago Transit Authority passenger elevated trains are actually stronger than most helicopters coming in and out of here.” Mojica handles any noise complaints that come in person. Vertiport has noise reduction procedures, and generally, unlike facilities in New York and Los Angeles, receives good political support, he said. “Our aldermen have been fantastic” and have encouraged the use of vertiport, he said.

Vertical space is considered critical infrastructure and remained open 24/7 during the pandemic, handling aid supplies and medevac aircraft, although overall flight activity plummeted rapidly, shifting mainly from air tourism to air ambulance by helicopter. “In 2019, we had 10,400 moves, an increase of 21 percent compared to 2018,” Mojica said. “The pandemic came and things changed a little bit, obviously.”

Not only did the pandemic disrupt regular flight operations, but it radically changed the mix of customers. Prior to the pandemic, air tourism accounted for 70 percent of all vertigo movements. Now, helicopter air ambulance makes up 60 percent, with private jets and charter 25 percent, and the rest is split between the pre-republic and the little air tourism that remains.

“The good news is that total traffic is returning and we receive some air tour requests every day,” Mojica said, adding that it is conceivable that total flight operations would return to 2019 levels by the end of the year. “I am very confident that we will beat the 2020 numbers and it is not impossible to approach the 2019 numbers once Blade’s service starts. It is just a matter of properly educating all potential users in the area. and finding the right partners. ”