Ancient climate change helped early humans migrate across the Arabian Desert





This is the oldest evidence dated to people in Arabia, which includes Saudi Arabia and other countries throughout the Arabian Peninsula.

The deserts of Saudi Arabia are some of the driest regions in the world, but it was a different history hundreds of thousands of years ago. Environmental changes occurred after periods of heavy rainfall in the desert, creating lush pastures that served as the perfect backdrop for early human ancestors migrating to and from Africa.

In the pits between the large dunes, researchers found evidence of the formation of ancient lakes at the Khall Amayshan 4 and Oasis Jubbah archeological sites in the Nefud Desert, located in northern Saudi Arabia. Between 400,000 and 55,000 years ago, these periodic lakes formed and filled at five different times that were associated with the discovery of stone tools.

Stone tools help document how these early human cultures and their materials moved over time. The oldest tools belong to the box-based crops, such as the early human ancestors Homo erectus and Homo heidelbergensis. This passes to the most advanced stone tool technology that could belong to Homo sapiens and early Neanderthals.

The research is a “breakthrough in Arabian archeology,” according to study lead author Huw Groucutt, head of the Max Planck Extreme Events Research Group in Jena, Germany, based at the Max Planck Institute for Chemical Ecology. “Arabia has long been seen as an empty country in the past,” Groucutt said. “Our work shows that we still know so little about human evolution in large areas of the world and underscores the fact that many surprises are still there.” Exploring “Green Arabia” The cavities between the sand dunes in the Nefud Desert would capture and absorb water during the “impulses” of heavy rainfall thousands of years ago, creating small lakes, wetlands, and rivers bordered by pastures. This environment supported the migration of animals and early human ancestors. The Arabian Peninsula in Southwest Asia is the only land bridge connecting Africa with Eurasia. While this area has been of interest to researchers, the arid interior of the peninsula is not easy to reach. “To penetrate deep into the desert, we must have enough jeeps and supplies to carry out our surveys and excavations, and occasionally use the use of a helicopter to reach archeological sites inside the deserts,” said the co-author of study Michael Petraglia, project leader and professor at the Max Planck Institute for the Science of Human History, via email. Satellite imagery allowed researchers to see that there were once about 10,000 ancient lakes throughout Arabia, and study of archaeological sites revealed stone tools and animal fossils. Massive wild cattle, ostriches, gazelles, and even hippopotamuses lived along the shores of the lakes and were surrounded by pastures and savannas. “The presence of hippopotamuses is extraordinary, as it tells us that there were enough rivers, lakes and wetlands to hold them,” Petraglia said. “These ‘Green Arabia’ events attracted animals and hominids who were following them,” he said. “However, the green events were not long-term, as they were followed by falling rainfall and the formation of deserts. We do not know what happened to the hominids during these dry periods, but we suspect they either shifted or disappeared.” The findings have suggested that human migrations walked through the heart of Arabia, rather than taking coastal routes as suggested by previous research. A place to gather The stone tools found shed light on the people who made them, even if their bones can no longer be found in the desert. And these tools tell a diverse history of cultures coming together on migration routes. “Arabia is the development ground for migration between Africa and Asia,” Petraglia said. “The geographical bridge between continents has been ignored by scientists for decades. Clearly it is undoubtedly a key region for the migrations of many hominid species (early human ancestors) over time, which are likely to come from different directions, including “North Africa, the Levant and possibly other parts of Asia.” It is possible that Arabia also served as a place for the interaction of different types of people. Some of the tools dated 55,000 years ago are similar to those made by Neanderthals, which would make this the southernmost Neanderthal discovery to date. “Arabia can be one of the most important countries to understand where people mix and unite,” Petraglia said. It is potentially a scenic terrain for interbreeding. “We have to find human fossils to prove this, and so the search is ongoing.” “It also serves as a reminder of the profound ways in which environmental change has affected and continues to affect the survival of life on our planet,” said study co-author Tom White, a senior curator of Non-Insect Invertebrates in Natural History. Museum in London, in a statement. Now, researchers want to fill in the gaps left in the story of how ancient humans eventually migrated across the globe. “We know that archaic people arrived in China 2.1 million years ago,” Petraglia said. “This means that we lack an archaeological record in Arabia, and there is a current gap of more than 1.5 million years.” This question can be answered by the oldest countries in Arabia – scientists just have to identify them first.

