Air pollution is shortening the lives of billions of people by more than 2 years, the report says





In countries where air pollution levels are below the standards set by the World Health Organization (WHO), people lose an average of 2.2 years of their lives.

India has the highest levels of air pollution globally and its inhabitants are expected to lose more years than those of any other country, with an average of 5.9 years shaved from their lives, according to Air Quality of Life Index (AQLI) , published in an annual report by the Energy Policy Institute at the University of Chicago (EPIC).

In northern India, 480 million people are receiving pollution levels more than 10 times higher than anywhere else on the planet. In some parts of this region, including the cities of Delhi and Kolkata, residents could lose an average of up to nine years of their lives if pollution levels documented in 2019 continue.

The index calculates lost years based on what life expectancy would be if a country met the WHO guidelines for clean air.

The top five countries with the highest average number of lost years were all in Asia. After India came Bangladesh, where residents lose an average of 5.4 years of life expectancy, followed by Nepal (5 years), Pakistan (3.9 years) and Singapore (3.8 years). The report’s authors said air pollution was driven mainly by the use and production of fossil fuels creating “a global problem that requires strong policies on every front”. The study also shows how the world has enjoyed the sky and cleaner air after the pandemic forced a pause in air travel and reduced road traffic and production. But at the same time, some parts of the world experienced high levels of air pollution from fires, exacerbated by hotter and drier weather conditions. In the US, smog from relentless fires in some western states traveled across the country, affecting air quality as far as New York City. “These extraordinary events illustrate that air pollution is not only a global challenge, but is also intertwined with climate change. Both challenges are largely caused by the same culprit: fossil fuel emissions from power plants, vehicles and other industrial sources. , “the report says. With It called on world governments to urgently implement policies to reduce its dependence on fuels like coal, oil and gas. “The Air Quality Life Index shows that strong pollution policies translate into extra years of life for people around the world.” World leaders will gather in the Scottish city of Glasgow in November for international climate talks, known as COP26, and setting an end date for “uninterrupted coal” is at the top of the agenda. Some fossil fuel companies are arguing for their future by “catching” enough greenhouse gases from their fuels to prevent them from entering the atmosphere, causing air pollution and climate change. Asian megacities at risk By training at the city level, people in Asian cities are suffering from the highest levels of pollution, and with them, the greatest impacts on longevity. In the Indonesian city of Bandung, for example, people lose an average of almost seven years of their lives, and in the country’s capital, Jakarta, it is almost six years. In Central and West Africa, the detrimental effects of air pollution on life expectancy were “comparable to those of known threats such as HIV / AIDS and malaria,” the report found. And more than half of the 611 million people living across Latin America are exposed to levels of air pollution that exceed WHO guidelines. Across the region, air pollution reduces life expectancy by an average of five months, but this varies greatly by location. In the Peruvian capital, Lima, people can expect to lose an average of 4.7 years of their lives. “China’s fight against pollution” However, there are some reasons for hope. China was in the top five most polluted countries each year from 1998 to 2016. But since the start of the so-called “pollution fight” in 2013, it has reduced its particulate pollution by 29% – making up three-quarters of its pollution. air landings all over the world. This reduction – if it continues – has gained 1.5 years of life expectancy for the Chinese people, bringing it to an average loss of 2.6 years. “To put China’s success in context, it took decades and recessions for the United States and Europe to achieve the same pollution reductions that China was able to achieve in six years,” the report said. It was indeed a time when London was widely referred to as the “big smoke” for its polluted air, and Los Angeles was once “the smog capital of the world”. Today, Americans are, on average, exposed to 62% less particulate pollution than in 1970. Likewise, Europeans are on average exposed to 27% less than two decades ago – and gain four months of life expectancy because of it, the report states.

