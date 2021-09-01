International
Ontario COVID-19 vaccine passport plan unveiled, will not apply to retail
Ontario residents will soon have to show evidence that they have been fully vaccinated against COVID-19 to eat inside restaurants and go to gyms and theaters, but not necessarily to enter the province-declared retail locations. Wednesday.
The “extended COVID-19 vaccine certification” system, as the Ontario government calls it, will take effect September 22nd.
At a news conference Wednesday, Prime Minister Doug Ford said the new system came from “in-depth discussions” with experts based on “better evidence and advice”.
“We have to protect our hospitals; we have to avoid blockages at all costs. We want our children in schools and our businesses to stay open,” he said.
Initially, fully vaccinated Ontarians will need their current vaccination certificate with a valid photo ID to access the covered premises under the new system.
Invoices can be printed or downloaded as a PDF file on smartphones. “Fully vaccinated” here means having two doses, with the most recent at least 14 days ago. Neither a recent COVID-19 infection nor a recent negative test will replace two shots, officials said at a morning news conference.
During the conference, officials said the expanded certificate system is intended to be temporary, though how long it remains in place will depend on how the fourth wave of the pandemic unfolds in the coming months.
The government says that on October 22, it will move to certificates that include QR codes that contain much of the same information contained in vaccination bills that are already available. This change will be accompanied by the issuance of a “verification application” that can be used to verify QR codes and secure an individual’s vaccination status.
LOOK | Ontario officials unveil vaccination test system:
Officials said the purpose of the app is to facilitate businesses and facilities by determining whether a protector has been vaccinated or not.
The aim is for the extended certificates to be usable in other provinces with vaccine passport systems in place, and eventually for them to be integrated with the federal passport for international travel, officials said.
“We need to be proactive to avoid reactive shutdowns,” said Chief Health Officer Dr. KieranMooreWed Wednesday. He said this will also be an incentive for more people to get vaccinated.
“Immunization is the key to protecting ourselves, our loved ones and our most affected.”
Where will evidence be needed?
The vaccine certification system will cover “higher-risk” indoor spaces where masks cannot be worn all the time, officials said. Applies to the following settings:
Restaurants and bars (excluding outdoor yards, delivery and reception).
Nightclubs, including outdoor areas.
Meeting and event spaces such as banquet halls and convention centers.
Sports and fitness facilities and gyms, excluding youth recreational sports.
Sporting events.
Casinos, bingo halls and gambling facilities.
Concerts, music festivals, theaters and cinemas.
Strip clubs, spa houses and sex clubs.
Racing venues.
The system does not apply to employees
The vaccine certification system does not apply to employees in these settings.
Essential retail sales, such as grocery stores, are excluded, as are places of worship and hair salons, along with other personal care businesses. Health Minister Christine Elliott stressed on Wednesday that “at no point” will people be denied medical care or food from grocery stores, regardless of vaccine status.
The system also excludes children who are not eligible for vaccines (those born in 2010 and later in Ontario) and provides for personal medical exemptions that will be reflected in nearby QR codes, officials said.
The verification application will be made available to all businesses, allowing non-core retailers not included in the listed settings to implement their vaccination policies for customers, officials said.
Implementation measures for the certificate system will fall under the Ontario Reopening Act, officials said. Businesses, facilities and individuals who refuse to agree may face fines.
There are still some critical elements to the developing plan, officials said, and more specific guidance is expected in the coming days and weeks.
Asked why retail settings are not included in the plan, Moore said the province is trying to be as “evidence-based” as possible in its decision-making.
“The countries we have chosen respond to the risk we have found in Ontario,” he said. If cases increase elsewhere, he said more restrictions could be added.
The move comes after days of discussions
The changes come after two days of discussions by the prime minister and his cabinet. A source familiar with the discussions told CBC / Radio-Canada that an initial proposal prepared on Monday had been rejected.
Sources said last week that some members of the Progressive Conservative cabinet were against the province implementing its own vaccine certification system like those introduced in Quebec, BC and Manitoba.
Until recently, Ford and Elliott had consistently said that Ontario would not pursue initiatives taken in other provinces. Earlier this summer, Ford told reporters he thought a vaccine passport would create a “divided society.”
The duo also insisted that vaccine bills currently available from the province would be a convenient alternative to a passport system.
Critics have said the bills are susceptible to counterfeiting, and officials at the conference tacitly acknowledged so much, saying QR codes would be safer.
The pressure is rising as the 4th wave continues
Pressure has grown on Ford and his government from a host of doctors, infectious disease specialists and business groups to set up such a system as the province navigates the fourth wave of the pandemic.
Ford said Wednesday it was no “secret” that he “was not in favor of this” but he decided it was necessary based on the advice of the provincial health officer.
“This is something I did not want to do, I know it will be very difficult for some people,” Ford said.
Asked why he chose to operate now after months of calls for some sort of vaccination certification system, Ford pointed fingers at the federal government, saying his decision was driven in part by the fact that he would not have a national vaccine passport.
In a statement issued after Ford’s press conference, the Canadian Independent Business Federation (CFIB) said the province’s announcement provides clarity on a new system for small business owners, but also leaves many concerns and questions unanswered. . The main ones, the statement says, are fraud issues, enforcement, training for businesses that need to check credentials, and how stores will recognize vaccinations outside the province and abroad.
The CFIB also said it is “disappointing” that the province is adding additional requirements without first removing capacity constraints for businesses. She is calling on the government to provide additional assistance to businesses to offset the costs that may be incurred by the new rules.
The risk of infection is higher in unvaccinated people, officials say
Millions of students in Ontario will also return to classes next week, with children born in 2010 and later still unfit to be vaccinated against the virus. The highly infectious delta variant continues to circulate in Ontario, although indications are that its spread has slowed in recent weeks.
As of Tuesday, 76.4 percent of eligible Ontarians had received two doses of COVID-19 vaccine, or approximately 67.7 percent of the province’s total population.
Officials said today that recent data suggests that unvaccinated people have a sevenfold higher risk of developing COVID-19 symptoms than those with both strokes. Moreover, unvaccinated people have a 27-fold higher risk of ending up in hospital and a 42-fold higher risk of needing intensive care.
Dr. Isaac Bogoch, an infectious disease specialist in Toronto and former member of the COVID-19 vaccine distribution group already distributed in Ontario, applauded the introduction of a passport system but warned it is not the cure for ending the pandemic.
“Vaccine passports will not end the pandemic. They will not create completely secure internal spaces,” he said in a series of Twitter posts. “They are an additional layer of protection to help create safer interior spaces“
