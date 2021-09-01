Election Season in Germany. No charisma, please!





BERLIN The most famous politician who would like to be chancellor is not on the ballot. The main candidate is so boring that people compare him to a car. Instead of Yes, We Can! voters are burning with the promises of Stability. Germany is going through its most important elections in a generation, but you would never know it. The newspaper Die Welt recently asked a title: Are these the most boring elections ever? Yes and no. The campaign to replace Chancellor Angela Merkel after 16 years of her dominance in German and European politics is the tightest in Germany since 2005, and has just been tightened. The Social Democrats, deleted a month ago, have overtaken Ms Merkel’s Conservatives for the first time in years.

But the campaign has also revealed a vacuum of charisma that is both typical of post-war German politics and extraordinary for how gentle Ms. Merkels is the two most likely successors. No party is voting more than 25 percent, and for most of the race the candidate the public preferred was none of the above.

Whoever wins, however, will have the task of preserving the continents’ largest economy, making that person one of Europe’s most important leaders, which has left some observers wondering if the charisma deficit will extend even further. in a leadership deficit. While the election result can be exciting, the two main candidates are nothing but.

Less than a month before the vote, the field is being led by two male politicians wearing a suit, one with glasses, one with glasses, both over 60 who represent the parties that have governed the country together for the best part of two decades. There is Armin Laschet, the governor of the western state of North Rhine-Westphalia, who is running for Mrs. Merkel’s Conservative Christian Democrats. And then there is Olaf Scholz, a Social Democrat who is Mrs. Merkel’s finance minister and vice chancellor.

The candidate for change, Annalena Baerbock, the Greens’ 40-year-old co-leader, has a bold and very diligent reform agenda and has remained in the polls after a brief surge in pre-summer polls. It’s a German-style nail biter: Who can most effectively channel stability and continuity? In other words: Who can channel Mrs. Merkel? For now it seems that it is Mr. Scholz a man the Germans have long known as the Scholz-o-mat or Scholz car a technocratic and veteran politician who can seem almost robotic in the message. Where others have fallen for the campaign, he has avoided mistakes, mostly by saying very little. Most citizens know who I am, it was Mr. Scholzs in his party before he was nominated for chancellor, visibly echoing Mrs Merkel’s voice for the 2013 voters: You know me. Recently one of his campaign ads showed his assuring smile with a headline using the feminine form of the word chancellor, telling voters he has what it takes to lead the country even though he is a man. Angela II, was the title of a Scholz profile in Der Spiegel magazine this week. Mr. Scholz has tried so hard to perfect the art of embodying the atmosphere of stability and tranquility that he is even photographed holding his hands in front of him in the shape of a diamond signed by the chancellors, doing what is known as Merkel’s bombwith

Scholz is trying to be Merkel’s clone down to the rhombus, said John Kornblum, a former US ambassador to Germany who has lived in Berlin continuously since the 1960s. The guy everyone likes the most is the boring guy in the election. maybe instead. It makes watching the boiling water look exciting. But Germans, political observers point out, love boring. There are few places where such an award is becoming dull, said Timothy Garton Ash, a professor of European history at Oxford University who has written about the country. It is not that Germans are resistant to charisma. When Barack Obama was running for president and delivered an exciting speech in the Victory Column in Berlin in 2008, 100,000 Germans cheered him on. But they do not want it in their politicians. That’s because the last time Germany had an exciting leader did not end well, noted Jan Bhmermann, a well-known television presenter and comedian. The disturbing memory of the victory of Hitler’s Nazi party in free elections has shaped post-war German democracy in various ways, he said. Bhmermann, and one of them is that charisma is forbidden by politics. Andrea Rmmele, dean of the Berlin-based Hertie School, put it this way: A Trump character can never become chancellor here. Paradoxically, this is at least in part thanks to an electoral system inherited from Germany by America and its allies after World War II. Unlike the US presidential system, German voters fail to elect their chancellor directly. They vote for parties; the share of votes of the parties determines their share of seats in Parliament; and then Parliament elects the chancellor.

And because it always takes more than one party to form a government and this time maybe three you can not be very rude to people you can count on to be your coalition partners. Your rival today could be your finance minister tomorrow, Ms. Rmmele said.

As for the candidates for chancellor, they are not elected in the by-elections, but by party officials who tend to elect people like them: career politicians who have given years of service to the party machine. Being good at television and connecting with voters does not spoil it, said Jrgen Falter, an electoral expert at the University of Mainz. It is a strict oligarchic system, he said. If we had the primary election, Markus Sder would be the candidate. Mr. Sder, the ambitious governor of Bavaria, has a lot of charisma with beer tents and is the most famous politician in the country after Mrs. Merkel herself. He was eager to run for chancellor, but the Conservatives chose Mr Laschet, an old ally of Merkel, no less, Ms Rmmele said, because at the time he looked more like the successor candidate. But Mr. Scholz beat him in his game. During a televised debate between the candidates for chancellor last Sunday, an angry Laschet accused Scholz of trying to sound like Mrs. Merkel. It seems to me that I sound like Olaf Scholz, replied Mr. Scholz. These days you are making the rhombus, Mr. Laschet replied before calling the chancellor in his final statement.

Stability and reliability in difficult times, he said. This is what marked us from Konrad Adenauer and Helmut Kohl to Angela Merkel. The CDU team wants to ensure stability. Recent polls give Scholzs Social Democrats a 23 per cent and 25 per cent lead, followed by 20 to 22 per cent for Mr Laschets’s Christian Democrats, or CDU, and about 17 per cent for the Greens.

To his fans, Mr. Scholz is a voice of calm and confidence, a pragmatist from silent Germany in the north who represents the elusive silent majority. Liberal, but not stupid, is how he once described himself. But critics note that while crises have brought down the epic campaign flood, chaotic withdrawal from Afghanistan, pandemic sense of urgency is lacking in the campaigns of the two leading candidates. Like Mr Laschet, Mr Scholz talks about tackling climate change, but above all he promises sustainable pensions, secure jobs, a balanced budget and not getting out of coal too soon. The big story is that we have a world in crisis and there is no real sense of crisis in Germany, said Mr. Garton Ash from Oxford University.

A bold vision for change has never been a vote winner in Germany. Konrad Adenauer, the first post-war chancellor, won an absolute majority for the Christian Democrats by promising No Experiments. Helmut Schmidt, a Social Democrat, once said: “If you have vision, you should go to the doctor. As for Mrs Merkel, she has managed to embody Germany’s distinctive political tradition of change by consensus perhaps more than any of her predecessors by co-governing with her traditional opponents for three of her four terms. Mr Bhmermann, the comedian, calls this a state of emergency for Germany. You can say we were well managed over the last 16 years or you can say we were anesthetized for 16 years. We need vision, he complained. No one dares to articulate a clear political vision, especially the main candidates.

