Kazakhstan orders two Airbus A400M aircraft





Airbus Defense and Space announced on September 1 that it has received an order from the Republic of Kazakhstan for two A400M aircraft. The order brings the number of A400M customers to nine. The first aircraft is scheduled to be delivered in 2024. To support the aircraft, Airbus will deliver a complete training and maintenance support package. Memshte signed a memorandum of understanding to cooperate in maintenance and regulation services and marks the first step in establishing a local maintenance center for the medium-sized air carrier C295. The Kazakh order brings the number of A400Ms sold to 176, a figure that Michael Schoellhorn, CEO of Airbus D&S, “expects to increase in the near future”. In May of this year, Airbus delivered the 100th A400M aircraft – the 10th aircraft for the Spanish Air Force – and the global fleet has spent 100,000 hours at work. The most recent nation to receive aircraft was Belgium, for which the first was delivered in December 2020. This aircraft was preceded by the only A400M from Luxembourg, which operates in a joint squadron with the Belgians in Brussels-Melsbroek. The A400M order follows the supply of eight Airbus C295s to the Kazakh Air Defense Force agreed under a Memorandum of Understanding signed in 2012. In March 2019 a ninth aircraft was purchased for use by the Kazakh Border Service. For the Kazakh Air Defense Forces, the purchase of the A400M will represent a significant improvement in its air transport capability. The country inherited a significant number of Russian species in the dissolution of the Soviet Union and continues to maintain close defensive ties with Moscow. The well-equipped combat force includes the upgraded MiG-31, MiG-29 and Su-27, as well as the recently purchased 21 Su-30SM. Russia announced at the Army 2021 trade show in August that four more Su-30SMs will be delivered to Kazakhstan by the end of 2022. In terms of transport capability, the Kazakh Air Force has an old fleet of An-12 and An-26, mainly based in Almaty. As the C295 delivery modernizes the medium transport fleet, the A400M will take over most of the heavy cargo from the An-12. Landlocked Kazakhstan is the ninth largest country in the world in terms of area, yet it has one of the lowest population densities. The A400M’s ability to transport heavy loads across strict straights to remote communities will make it a valuable asset for emergency relief operations, as well as increase mobility for the armed forces both inside and outside the country.

