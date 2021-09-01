Libya’s foreign minister says December elections may be delayed Khalifa Haftar News





Najla al-Mangoush says the government is doing everything in its power to hold the December vote, but challenges continue.

Libya’s foreign minister is refusing to rule out the possibility that general elections scheduled for December could be postponed if Parliament continues to delay ratification of an election law. Tuesday’s development comes a day after UN envoy to Libya Jan Kubis said time was short for Libyans to finalize a legal framework for the elections to be held on time. Early August talks in Geneva had exposed deep divisions over when elections would be held, which elections would be held and on what constitutional grounds. “As a government, we have decided everything required to move towards the elections, providing financial, logistical and material support to the election commission,” Foreign Minister Najla al-Mangoush told a news conference in the Algerian capital, Algeria, after meeting with Algerian officials. I can not answer whether the elections will be postponed or not, but we are trying to make sure that they are held on the scheduled date of December 24th. But we are still waiting to see if Parliament will pass the electoral law. This could block or postpone the elections, she added. The minister also said that there will be a consultative meeting of neighboring countries and friendly states in late September or early October, with the security of polls at the top of the agenda. Algeria Conference Al-Mangoush’s comments came as several neighboring countries wrapped up a regional summit in Algiers on Monday, with demands that foreign fighters leave the North African country at the top of the agenda. Libya, which holds the largest oil reserves in Africa, has been embroiled in conflict since the 2011 NATO-backed uprising against former ruler Muammar Gaddafi. In recent years, the country has split between a UN-recognized government in the capital Tripoli and rival authorities based in the east of the country. The sometimes chaotic war has attracted some foreign powers and foreign weapons and mercenaries. Last October, a ceasefire agreement was reached that led to an agreement on the December elections and a transitional government, led by Prime Minister Abdul Hamid Dbeibah, in charge of organizing the polls. The two-day meeting in Algiers, attended by the foreign ministers of Egypt, Tunisia, Sudan, Chad and Niger, also addressed the security vacuum created by the Libyan conflict in the region. The UN estimates that up to 20,000 foreign fighters are in Libya. So far, we do not know where these illegal forces present in Libya will go. The most reasonable thing would be for those who brought these people to Libya to send them out of Libya, to the countries they came from, said Algerian Foreign Minister Ramtane Lamamra. This is the way for us [Algeria] and neighboring countries to also avoid falling victim to an unorganized and unsupervised withdrawal of those groups.

