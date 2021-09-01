International
Stopping flights to India creates challenges for some Windsor international students
Recent graduate of Windsor University Kulakarni Baleagams says he has a friend in India who is taking multiple flights and is paying thousands just to be on campus in the southwestern city of Ontario this fall.
“I came to Canada three years ago and when I came, it was really good,” he said.
“I do not have to face any difficulties. I just flew straight. But now because of COVID, a lot of people are facing a lot of difficulties.”
The Canadian government is looking for students from Indiato take a negative COVID-19 testresult from a third country before the flight, due to an extended travel ban for flights from that country, until 21 September. In addition to wanting to participate in campus life, they may sometimes need a work permit after graduation and are required to be in the country before the end of the year.
But flights alone, according to Baleagam, cost more than $ 5,000, compared to the $ 1,500 he paid in 2019.
“My friend … he has to make a lot of effort, he has to fly to another country, he has to stay there, quarantine for a few more days, and then move back to another country, and then from there he should come here, “he said.
Bmayank Bhameliya, who is in the final semester of his master program, said he is also hearing the same thing. He told CBC News that those who are flying are likely to pay five to six times the price of what a direct flight from India would cost.
“[People]are changing like two flights and are traveling for three days to different cities, and are making the crown [COVID-19] tests at every airport, “he said, adding that the government should change its directives to better help students.
“If [students] are fully vaccinated and if they are not tested positive, then yes, they should come directly to Canada. “
U e W expects decline of international students
Because of the financial strain and challenges that come with traveling during COVID-19, the director of the University of Windsor at the International Student Center, Beth Oakley, said he was keen to note that the number of incoming international students was “small, if not significant.” lower “.
Oakley said they are watching the many hundreds of students who will arrive.
“We do not know the full extent of all the challenges,” she said, adding that they are encouraging students to be in touch with them throughout their journey.
“Some of them are actually deviating, three or four times, before they reach their final destination.”
For students in need of quarantine, Oakley said they have to coordinate and pay for the hotel themselves, but the school is available for support, from virtual orientation to online release sessions.
She said a number of classes are being offered online for students not yet coming to Canada.
Over half the St. Clairinternationalsonline line this fall
St. College Clair said about 700 international students have arrived or will arrive early in the first year. 7
800 additional students or more will be online for the first semester, but are expected to be in town by January.
To accommodate students, St. Clair has 16-year programs he will offer online for those who can not do it in person, according to John Fairley, vice president of communications and school community relations.
Students in need of quarantine will follow the standard operating procedure of St. Louis College. Clair and will do a mandatory COVID-19 test on Day 8. Fairley said they are supporting the needs of students in hotels and evicting them from Toronto Pearson International Airport.
