International
Sydney News: Police fear illegal gathering in Malabar could have led to COVID broadcast
Here’s what you need to know this morning.
Nine illegal participants in the party were fined
Nine men have been fined $ 1,000 each for violating public health orders after attending a rally in Malabar Headland in eastern Sydney.
The men, aged 18 to 24, were issued with sentencing notices as part of NSW Police investigations into a number of illegal rallies in the Maroubra area.
Last month, police set up Strike Force Travelstop after a beachfront party turned into a super-spill event, with dozens of positive COVID-19 test scores.
Health officials said at least 60 people attended the Aug. 14 event in Maroubra.
Police believe the Malabar rally on July 23 was also linked to the COVID broadcast.
Investigations to find out if the Malabar and Maroubra parties were related are ongoing.
Warning against counterfeit medicines “COVID”
NSW health authorities have issued a warning after a person with COVID-positive was admitted to a hospital in Western Sydney after being overdosed on an anti-parasitic drug and other alleged COVID-19 “medicines” ordered online.
The Sydney Local Health District said a person with COVID-19 presented to the Westmead Hospital emergency department with vomiting and diarrhea.
The symptoms were not as a result of the virus, but from an overdose of the drug Ivermectin and other drugs sold online as “COVID cures”.
Knox Gunjasaid Ivermectin was an anti-parasitic drug used primarily for farm animals.
He said the person was lucky he had not developed severe toxicity.
“There is no evidence to support the use of Ivermectin to treat COVID-19,” he said.
“Do not look for magic potions online and do not rely on those sold online because none of them work.”
He said others had also been admitted to hospital recently in need of treatment after taking a range of hazardous substances to treat COVID-19 including disinfectants, bleaches and alcohol.
The fierce COVID police defended themselves
NSW Police Commissioner Mick Fuller says the state would be in a catastrophic situation, with 10 times more COVID-19 cases, if not for the police compliance regime.
Mr Fuller said at a state budget assessment hearing yesterday that the decision to bring in a tougher regime to enforce COVID public health orders was taken by him alone, in a bid to help bring the blast under control. the last.
He said many warnings were being issued by officers before the tougher regime was imposed.
There were 1,116 new infections recorded yesterday in NSW.
“I believe that if it were not for the policing of the Delta virus variant, it would probably be in 10,000 cases,” he said.
“The health system would be completely overloaded. If it were not for the way we controlled this, we would be in a catastrophic situation in this state.”
The teenager dies in a knife fight
A teenage boy has died and another is in serious condition after a scuffle broke out in Blacktown west of Sydney last night.
Emergency services were called at the intersection of Suffolk Street and William Street around 10pm following reports of a clash.
Officers found four people with stab wounds.
A teenage boy was treated by doctors but died at the scene.
A young teenage boy was also treated before being taken to hospital in serious condition.
Two other men suffered non-life-threatening injuries.
Police are asking anyone who has information or cameras or security cameras to come forward.
Prisoners fear for safety as COVID spreads
Prisoners’ advocates are calling on the NSW government to comply with special COVID-19 legislation that allows them to release low-risk offenders on parole as the virus spreads through several prisons.
Three workers and nearly 80 inmates have been infected in an outbreak at the Parklea Correctional Center and some staff from Bathurst Prison have also caught the virus.
Keenan Mundine from Deadly Connections has a brother in Japan who said he was very afraid for his safety.
“It’s really hard to stay here to understand that if my brother is COVID-positive, what will happen to him,” she said.
“He would shut up, he probably wouldn’t be able to make a phone call, he might not even have a shower in his cell.”
It’s a call backed by Green MP David Shoebridge, who said the state government had the power to release low-risk offenders.
“This is about ensuring that the public health system does not become a secondary victim of a catastrophe in the criminal justice system,” Shoebridge said.
New weapon in fire prevention
Goat herds are being used as an alternative way to reduce the fire threat in parts of NSW.
The Rural Fire Department (RFS) has launched a pilot project with 40 of the animals grazing on parcels in Mudgee County, and another trial is being held on the south coast of NSW.
Tests in these “high-risk” areas will allow native plants to take over to provide a “more natural green buffer” and help reduce fuel loads before the start of this year’s fire season .
Cudgegong RFS Inspector Troy Gersback said the decision to use the goats came from a recommendation from the state government investigation into the Black Summer fires.
He also said there were few restrictions on this type of risk reduction.
“With the Bureau of Meteorology predicting a wetter than average spring, we can make this work rain, hail or glow,” he said.
“This window of risk reduction, especially for incineration, seems to be getting smaller every year, so with tools such as grazing we can continue this important work eventually throughout the year.”
Sources
2/ https://www.abc.net.au/news/2021-09-02/thursday-am-briefing/100426636
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or colla[email protected]