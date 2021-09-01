Sydney News: Police fear illegal gathering in Malabar could have led to COVID broadcast

Here’s what you need to know this morning.

Nine illegal participants in the party were fined

NSW police have fined nine men after they took part in an illegal rally in Malabar Headland. ( supply )

Nine men have been fined $ 1,000 each for violating public health orders after attending a rally in Malabar Headland in eastern Sydney.

The men, aged 18 to 24, were issued with sentencing notices as part of NSW Police investigations into a number of illegal rallies in the Maroubra area.

Last month, police set up Strike Force Travelstop after a beachfront party turned into a super-spill event, with dozens of positive COVID-19 test scores.

Health officials said at least 60 people attended the Aug. 14 event in Maroubra.

Police believe the Malabar rally on July 23 was also linked to the COVID broadcast.

Investigations to find out if the Malabar and Maroubra parties were related are ongoing.

Warning against counterfeit medicines “COVID”

The drug Ivermectin is mainly used to treat farm animals, but is being sold as a cure for COVID-19. ( Supplied: WSLHD )

NSW health authorities have issued a warning after a person with COVID-positive was admitted to a hospital in Western Sydney after being overdosed on an anti-parasitic drug and other alleged COVID-19 “medicines” ordered online.

The Sydney Local Health District said a person with COVID-19 presented to the Westmead Hospital emergency department with vomiting and diarrhea.

The symptoms were not as a result of the virus, but from an overdose of the drug Ivermectin and other drugs sold online as “COVID cures”.

Knox Gunjasaid Ivermectin was an anti-parasitic drug used primarily for farm animals.

He said the person was lucky he had not developed severe toxicity.

“There is no evidence to support the use of Ivermectin to treat COVID-19,” he said.

“Do not look for magic potions online and do not rely on those sold online because none of them work.”

He said others had also been admitted to hospital recently in need of treatment after taking a range of hazardous substances to treat COVID-19 including disinfectants, bleaches and alcohol.

The fierce COVID police defended themselves

Police Commissioner Mick Fuller has taken responsibility for bringing a tougher regime to enforce public health orders. ( supply )

NSW Police Commissioner Mick Fuller says the state would be in a catastrophic situation, with 10 times more COVID-19 cases, if not for the police compliance regime.

Mr Fuller said at a state budget assessment hearing yesterday that the decision to bring in a tougher regime to enforce COVID public health orders was taken by him alone, in a bid to help bring the blast under control. the last.

He said many warnings were being issued by officers before the tougher regime was imposed.

There were 1,116 new infections recorded yesterday in NSW.

“I believe that if it were not for the policing of the Delta virus variant, it would probably be in 10,000 cases,” he said.

“The health system would be completely overloaded. If it were not for the way we controlled this, we would be in a catastrophic situation in this state.”

The teenager dies in a knife fight

Doctors rushed the young man to the hospital with injuries. ( ABC News )

A teenage boy has died and another is in serious condition after a scuffle broke out in Blacktown west of Sydney last night.

Emergency services were called at the intersection of Suffolk Street and William Street around 10pm following reports of a clash.

Officers found four people with stab wounds.

A teenage boy was treated by doctors but died at the scene.

A young teenage boy was also treated before being taken to hospital in serious condition.

Two other men suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

Police are asking anyone who has information or cameras or security cameras to come forward.

Prisoners fear for safety as COVID spreads

There are calls for low-risk prisoners to be released on bail as the COVID outbreak in the system worsens. ( supply )

Prisoners’ advocates are calling on the NSW government to comply with special COVID-19 legislation that allows them to release low-risk offenders on parole as the virus spreads through several prisons.

Three workers and nearly 80 inmates have been infected in an outbreak at the Parklea Correctional Center and some staff from Bathurst Prison have also caught the virus.

Keenan Mundine from Deadly Connections has a brother in Japan who said he was very afraid for his safety.

“It’s really hard to stay here to understand that if my brother is COVID-positive, what will happen to him,” she said.

“He would shut up, he probably wouldn’t be able to make a phone call, he might not even have a shower in his cell.”

It’s a call backed by Green MP David Shoebridge, who said the state government had the power to release low-risk offenders.

“This is about ensuring that the public health system does not become a secondary victim of a catastrophe in the criminal justice system,” Shoebridge said.

New weapon in fire prevention

A risk reduction strategy using goats is being tested in “extreme risk” areas. ( Supplied: RFS NSW )

Goat herds are being used as an alternative way to reduce the fire threat in parts of NSW.

The Rural Fire Department (RFS) has launched a pilot project with 40 of the animals grazing on parcels in Mudgee County, and another trial is being held on the south coast of NSW.

Tests in these “high-risk” areas will allow native plants to take over to provide a “more natural green buffer” and help reduce fuel loads before the start of this year’s fire season .

Cudgegong RFS Inspector Troy Gersback said the decision to use the goats came from a recommendation from the state government investigation into the Black Summer fires.

He also said there were few restrictions on this type of risk reduction.

“With the Bureau of Meteorology predicting a wetter than average spring, we can make this work rain, hail or glow,” he said.

“This window of risk reduction, especially for incineration, seems to be getting smaller every year, so with tools such as grazing we can continue this important work eventually throughout the year.”