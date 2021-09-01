Sydney could overtake Melbourne and subject to Australia’s longest blockade of COVID-19, lowering vaccination rates, an ABC analysis has found.

Main points: NSW is on track to fully vaccinate 70 percent of people aged 16 and over by October 18

Greater Sydney has had two closures compared to Victoria’s six

An average of 46,000 people get their second vaccination in NSW every day

NSW yesterday reached a major pandemic milestone, with 70 per cent of its population eligible to have received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine.

The state is on track to fully vaccinate 70 percent of people aged 16 and over around October 18, a figure that Prime Minister Gladys Berejiklian said would promote some freedoms for dual-knife citizens.

If home stay orders in Greater Sydney last until Oct. 18, Harbor City and its environs will be blocked for 114 days, surpassing Melbourne’s 112-day marathon last year.

While the current Sydney blockade may surpass that of Melbourne by 2020, Victorians have been subjected to significantly different conditions during the course of the pandemic.

Last month, Melbourne marked 200 days of closure since the pandemic began, a figure that Sydney is nowhere near reaching.

Victorians have also been subjected to a prolonged blockade due to a Delta eruption and Prime Minister Daniel Andrews yesterday acknowledged that Melbourne is likely to be subject to “very significant restrictions” for several weeks.

Melbourne is in the midst of its sixth blockade, while Sydney has been subjected to just two or three for northern beachgoers who faced home-stay restrictions over Christmas due to a COVID-19 outbreak.

Berejiklian said yesterday that the 70 per cent vaccination target was initially expected to be met by the end of October, but the rate hike meant it would be reached sometime in mid-October.

An average of 46,000 people get their second vaccination in NSW every day.

Many factors can affect that rate, including the gap between the first and second doses.

The federal government recommends a three to six week gap for Pfizer and a four to eight week gap for AstraZeneca for residents of Greater Sydney.

The latest deal with Singapore to receive half a million doses of Pfizer would see about 160,000 additional vaccines being poured into NSW on a pro rata basis.

The first doses of the Moderna vaccine are also expected to arrive in Australia later this month.

Berejiklian encouraged NSW businesses to “dust off their COVID safety plans” and make sure their employees are vaccinated.

She confirmed that NSW residents could expect much more freedom when the 70 per cent target was reached, including going out for food and attending public events, though not high-risk internal gatherings in private homes.

“But outside of that if there are many, many things we can not do right now, we should expect to be able to do them when we have 70 percent of the adult population vaccinated,” she said.

Greater Sydney has been closed since 6:00 pm on June 26, although house arrest orders were introduced in some areas earlier that day.

The NSW government has extended the current blockade until the end of September, but announced that some people would be allowed to gather in groups of five outside in public places from September 13th.

This rule applies to fully vaccinated adults and children, who do not need to have a stroke, as long as they live outside the 12 Sydney Local Government (LGA) areas of concern.

People from the same families in the troubled LGA will be able to gather outside for an hour from the same date.

Meru Sheel, an epidemiologist from the Australian National University warned that any easing of restrictions to 70 per cent fully dosed should be gradual, “almost like an onion peel”.

“The reality of how public health responses work is that there is a slow management of constraints,” she said.

She said that just because 70 or 80 percent of the population was fully vaccinated, it does not mean that there was uniform coverage throughout the population.

“What we do not want is for a couple of LGAs who have been reduced to 95 per cent to get the highest levels of activity they are allowed to do, and the other parts are not because it is not equal,” she said.

Current percentages of those who have been fully vaccinated in NSW range from 53 percent in Ku-ring-gai on Sydney’s North Coast to 24 percent in the Bourke region in the far west of the state.

Dr Sheel said it was important to look at that data and put in additional resources to increase vaccination rates in areas where it was lower.

