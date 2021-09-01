Pollution is likely to shorten life expectancy by 9 years by 40 percent for Indians





NEW DELHI – Air pollution is likely to reduce the life expectancy of about 40 percent of Indians by more than nine years, according to a report released by a U.S. research group on Wednesday. More than 480 million people living in large areas of central, eastern and northern India, including the capital, New Delhi, endure significantly higher levels of pollution, according to a report prepared by Institute for Energy Policy at the University of Chicago (EPIK). “Alarmingly, high levels of air pollution in India have expanded geographically over time,” the EPIC report said. For example, air quality has deteriorated significantly in the western state of Maharashtra and the central state of Madhya Pradesh, he said. Praising India’s National Clean Air Program (NCAP) launched in 2019 to curb dangerous levels of pollution, the EPIC report said “achieving and supporting” the NCAP goals will increase the country’s overall life expectancy by 1.7 years and that of New Delhi 3.1 years. NCAP aims to reduce pollution in the 102 most affected cities by 20 to 30 percent by 2024 by providing cuts in industrial emissions and vehicle emissions, introducing strict rules on transport fuels and biomass burning and reducing pollution of dust. It will also bring better monitoring systemswith New Delhi was the most polluted capital in the world for the third year in a row in 2020, according to IQAir, a Swiss group that measures air quality levels based on the concentration of airborne-damaged particles known as PM2.5. Last year, 20 million New Delhi residents who inhaled the cleanest air recorded over the summer due to coronavirus restrictions fought toxic air in the winter after a sharp increase in farm waste incineration in nearby states. Punjab and Haryana. According to EPIC findings, neighboring Bangladesh could increase life expectancy by 5.4 years if the country improves air quality to levels recommended by the World Health Organization. To arrive at life expectancy numbers, EPIC compared the health of people exposed to different levels of long-term air pollution and applied the results to different countries in India and elsewhere. (Edited by Mayank Bhardwaj and Gerry Doyle)

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.ctvnews.ca/climate-and-environment/pollution-likely-to-cut-9-years-of-life-expectancy-of-40-per-cent-of-indians-1.5569214 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos