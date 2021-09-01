OPEC is steadily increasing output as the economy recovers





FRANKFURT, Germany (AP) The OPEC cartel of oil producers and Russia-led non-member countries signed on Wednesday to gradually increase output as the global economy and fuel demand continue to recover from the worst of the coronavirus pandemic. The group avoids pressure from the US to move faster in restoring production cuts made during the pandemic and potentially alleviate pump costs for US drivers. The group, known as OPEC +, agreed in an online meeting to stick to previous plans to add 400,000 barrels a day from October 1st. The cartel and its allies are easily reverting to the deep cuts made last year, when roadblocks and travel restrictions sparked demand for fuel and prices in the crater. Prices fell before the meeting but cut losses afterwards. Oil fell 0.4% to $ 68.26 a barrel on the New York Mercantile Exchange, while Brent crude, an international benchmark, traded down 0.4% to $ 71.36 a barrel. Prices have recovered from a drop to just over $ 62 for the New York Mercantile Exchange crude on Aug. 20. The OPEC + decision tracks with a falsified plan in July to add 400,000 barrels per day each month until cuts in recent years return next year. Leading OPEC member Saudi Arabia has called for a cautious, step-by-step approach. The group has begun meeting monthly to closely monitor the market and production levels amid uncertainty over whether the more contagious delta variant of the coronavirus will present further economic failures in different parts of the world. Excessive addition of oil to the market could cause prices to fall, as they briefly did in August, while curbing production costs members money for their state budgets. The Biden administration has urged OPEC to increase production faster, saying higher gasoline costs risk undermining the ongoing global recovery. The average U.S. price for a gallon of gas at the pump was $ 3.17 on Wednesday, according to the automobile federation AAA. That compares to $ 2.32 a gallon a year ago. The cost of crude oil makes up about half the price of gasoline at the pump. Analysts said gas prices could rise after refineries in the United States closed during Hurricane Ida, but they have so far remained relatively stable.

