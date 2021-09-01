Argan Global Oil Market (2021 to 2027) – With Agadir International, Conair and the Earth Body Among Others – ResearchAndMarkets.com





DUBLIN- (TELE BUSINESS) -The “Argan Oil Market 2021-2027” the report has been added ResearchAndMarkets.com’s Oferta e. The global argan oil market is projected to grow by a CAGR of 6.9% during the forecast period (2021-2027). Mentioned companies Agadir International

Argan Liquid Gold

Cosmetics ARGANISM SARL

Beauty Search Group

Biopur Sarl

Conair Corp.

The earthly body

Natural Border Products Co-op Inc.

GIE TARGANINE AND OTHER COOPERATIONS

Inspired Beauty Brands

John Masters Organics Inc.

Grupi L’OCCITANE-Melvita

Morgan Cosmetics, LLC

Olvea Group

Organica Group Ltd.

Pure International

Sivan SM

Zineglob Ltd. The key aspect that drives market growth includes the wide range of benefits offered by argan oil. The oil is used in traditional cuisine and also in traditional medicine for treating various skin problems and joint pains. Argan oil possesses various properties such as cardioprotective, antiproliferative and antidiabetic, due to which it is widely used in a variety of applications such as food, medicine, personal care and cosmetics and cleansing. Therefore, these factors are likely to drive market growth during the forecast period. The global argan oil market is segmented based on source, applications and distribution channels. Based on the source, the market is segmented as conventional and organic. The organic argan oil segment is likely to retain a significant share of the global argan oil market during the forecast period. Based on the application, the market is segmented as food, medication, personal care and cosmetics, and others. The next segment includes cleaning. The cosmetic segment is likely to have a significant share in the global argan oil market during the forecast period. Whereas, based on the distribution channel, the market is segmented as B2B and B2C. The B2C segment further includes offline channels and online channels. The B2C segment is likely to hold a significant share of the global argan oil market during the forecast period. Based on geography, the global Argan Oil market is segmented as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and the Rest of the World. The Asia-Pacific region is likely to have the most significant share during the forecast period. Market segmentation: Research and analysis of the global Argan oil market from Source Global Argan Oil Market Research and Analysis by Application Research and analysis of the global Argan oil market from the Distribution Channel The report covers: Comprehensive Argan Oil Market Research Methodology.

This report also includes a detailed and comprehensive summary of the market with key analysts’ knowledge.

An exhaustive analysis of macro and micro market influencing factors guided by key recommendations.

Analysis of regional regulations and other government policies affecting the global Argan oil market.

Insights into the market determinants that are stimulating the global Argan Oil market.

Detailed and extensive market segments with regional distribution of projected revenues.

Extensive profiles and recent developments of market players. Main topics covered: 1. Summary of the Report 2. Market overview and knowledge 2.1 Scope of the Report 2.2 Insight Analysis & Current Market Trends 2.2.1. Key findings 2.2.2. recommendation 2.2.3. cONcluSiON 3. Competitive Landscape 3.1 Competitive panel 3.2 Main strategy analysis 3.3 Main analysis of the company 3.3.1. General overview 3.3.2. financial analysis 3.3.3. SWOT analysis 3.3.4. Recent developments 4. Market Determinants 4.1 Motivators 4.2 Restrictions 4.3 Opportunities 5. Market segmentation 5.1 Global Argan Oil Market by Source 5.1.1. CONVENTIONS 5.1.2. Organic 5.2 Global Argan Oil Market by Application 5.2.1. food 5.2.2. mEDICAL 5.2.3. Personal Care & Cosmetics 5.2.4. Others (Cleaning) 5.3 Global Argan Oil Market by Distribution Channel 5.3.1. B2B 5.3.2. B2C 5.3.2.1. Offline channels 5.3.2.2. Internet channels 6. Regional Analysis 7. Company Profiles For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/jb3p5y

