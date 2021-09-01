Murgitroyd’s international growth continues with the acquisition of Irelands Hanna Moore + Curley | tidings

Return to News





Murgitroyd, the global intellectual property company, is pursuing its international expansion strategy with the acquisition of Hanna Moore + Curley (HMC), one of Ireland, a leading European patent firm and trademark attorney.

Dublin-based HMC, which specializes in obtaining intellectual property protection for a wide range of sectors including life sciences, electronics and technology-driven companies, also has a presence in China, which expands its global reach. of Murgitroyds in the Far East.

The acquisition enhances the technical expertise of the specialist lawyer and further develops Murgitroyds’ pan-European presence, complementing the services offered through its existing offices in the UK, Germany, Italy, Ireland, France, Switzerland and Finland.

Gordon Stark, CEO of Murgitroyd said:

The addition of Hanna Moore + Curley advances Murgitroyds’ strategic ambition to grow its business in Europe, expand support for our North American corporate clients, and add a new dimension to our business development in Asia.

HMC is a highly regarded and progressive IP business and the integration of our Dublin offices will enhance customer service and future business development.

To meet the new intellectual property requirements and anticipate the challenges faced by local, national and international clients, many of whom are at the forefront of their fields, we are increasing the scale and depth of our technical knowledge and expertise, and we are expanding our global footprint.

Businesses that use intellectual property as a strategic business asset benefit from proactive, informed and innovative advice to produce IP assets with sustainable corporate value. This requires us to invest in high-caliber talent, providing leading technical knowledge in the sector, while developing closer, strategic relationships with clients.

HMC will strengthen our reach within Europe, our presence in the Far East, a region that continues to be of growing interest to our customers, and bring on board a highly talented team that will add specialized knowledge to the electronics sector. , software and digital.

Barry Moore by Hanna Moore + Curley said:

We have been growing our business steadily and successfully since 2003 and now we believe that joining forces with Murgitroyd will accelerate our growth ambitions. We will be able to access more resources and more people, as well as gain a greater geographical spread. We are pleased to be joining Murgitroyd and look forward to offering our clients the widest range and scope of intellectual property services that participation in a larger practice brings. Our combined operations in Dublin will also continue to be an increasingly important service base for our customers.