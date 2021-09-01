Professor publishes book on Nile, Africa’s largest dam | FIU News





A FIU Institute of Environment the professor has published a book that addresses concerns about the operation and filling of the largest dam in Africa. Assefa Melesse, a professor of water resources engineering, is the lead editor of a book that has taken a scientific approach to addressing concerns about the Ethiopian Great Renaissance (GERD) dam it generates on the Nile Blue River, a major contributor to water on the Nile. Lumi. The book, entitled “The Nile and the Ethiopian Renaissance Dam: Past, Present, and Future,” presents the need for a scientific, data-based solution to the GERD construction. Melesse, his current and former students are the authors of 13 of the 26 chapters in the book. “This is a book that covers relevant topics published in a timely manner when many people, not only in the basin but also in other parts of the world, are interested in learning about the most talked about river basin in recent years,” he said. tha Melesse. “Negotiations and discussions regarding the completion and operation of the GERD are also covered. This brings a lot of valuable information to the negotiating teams in the three countries of Ethiopia, Sudan and Egypt.” The book, which is a summary of the contributions of the presenters to the FIU International Conference 2020 on the Nile and the Ethiopian Great Renaissance Dam, addresses topics including water management, politics, history, hydrology, water law, negotiation, water diplomacy, modeling and more. Wossenu Abtew of Water and Environment Consulting, LLC and Semu Moges of the University of Connecticut helped Melesse start a science-based conversation about dam construction, operation, and impact. They are also co-editors of the book. The conference led to a continuous monthly “Nile Chat ForumThat brings together Nile and GERD experts to facilitate exchanges on scientific approaches to GERD controversies. With a steady, large audience of experts joining the virtual webinars each month, the forum takes a major step towards promoting conflict resolution and providing scientific solutions to the GERD dispute. “This is a forum where good data and facts are presented to our auditors,” Melesse explains. “We have invited speakers from Sudan, Ethiopia, Egypt and also other countries. We believe that the forum provides a good opportunity for the scientific community to present their data and results that can help the discussion between the countries of the lower basin of Nilit. “ Ethiopian-born Meles knows the importance of the Nile River to people living in the basin and relying on its waters for life. He also knows the critical importance in using science to inform decision-making about such a transformational effort. Melesse has been following ongoing negotiations to fill and operate the GERD since its inception in 2011. “The Nile Renaissance Dam and Greater Ethiopia: Past, Present, and Future” will be published by Springer in September 2021. It is currently available for pre-ordersWith Melesse he has also published an additional issue books on the Nile and other topics.

