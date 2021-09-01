Coronavirus: What is happening in Canada and around the world on Wednesday

The last:

More students in India will be able to enter a classroom for the first time in nearly 18 months on Wednesday as authorities gave the green light to partially reopen more schools despite fears from some parents and signs that infections are on the rise again.

Schools and colleges in at least six other states are gradually reopening with health measures in place throughout September. In New Delhi, all staff must be vaccinated and class sizes will be limited to 50 percent with stacked seats and disinfected tables.

In the capital only students in grades nine through 12 will be allowed to attend at the beginning, although it is not compulsory. Some parents say they will take care of their children, including Nalini Chauhan, who lost her husband to the coronavirus last year.

“That trauma is there for us and that’s what stops me from going out. We don’t go shopping. We don’t shop. So why school now?” she said.

Life is slowly returning to normal in India after the trauma of a wild outbreak of coronavirus earlier this year, life in the country came to a standstill, tens of millions fell ill and hundreds hundreds of thousands died. A number of states turned last month into personal learning for some age groups.

New daily infections have dropped significantly since their peak of more than 400,000 in May. But on Saturday, India registered 46,000 new cases, the highest in nearly two months.

The rise has raised questions about the reopening of schools, with some warnings against it. Others say the risk of the virus to children remains low and the opening of schools is urgent for poorer students who do not have internet access, making online learning nearly impossible.

“The simple answer is that it is never the right time to do anything during a pandemic,” said Jacob John, professor of community medicine at Christian Medical College, Vellore. “There is a danger, but life has to go on and you can not go on without schools.”

Online education remains a privilege in India, where only one in four children have access to the internet and digital devices, according to UNICEF. The virtual classroom has deepened existing inequalities, marking those that do not, said Shavati Sharma Kukreja of the Central Square Foundation, a nonprofit education.

“While children with access to smartphones and laptops have continued their education with minimal disruption, those less privileged have effectively lost over a year of education,” she said.

A student measured his temperature before attending classes at a school in Allahabad, India, on Wednesday. (Sanjay Kanojia / AFP / Getty Images)

In the state of Uttar Pradesh, where the school reopens to first- to fifth-graders on Wednesday after older students were allowed in last month, six-year-old Kartik Sharma was excited to wear his new school uniform. His father, Prakash Sharma, said he was “satisfied” with the virus protocols the school has.

“The arrangements the school has made are top-notch,” he said.

Not everyone is so sure. Toshi Kishore Srivastava said she would wait before returning her son to first grade.

“Doctors are predicting the third wave, and in this scenario sending children to schools could be harmful,” she said.

-From The Associated Press, last updated at 7am ET

What is happening all over Canada

LOOK | Pandemic, online learning that affects children’s mental health: Pandemic, online learning that affects children’s mental health Research suggests that the COVID-19 pandemic, combined with the move toward online learning, has led to depressive symptoms in 50 to 70 percent of children. It does not appear that lifting the restrictions or returning to class will improve the situation. 2:16

What is happening all over the world

LOOK | Are COVID-19 vaccinations needed now? Are COVID-19 vaccinations needed now? Infectious Diseases Specialist Dr. Zain Chagla answers questions about COVID-19 boosters and whether they are needed at this point in the pandemic. 4:56

Since early Wednesday afternoon, more than 217.7 million cases of COVID-19 have been reported worldwide, according to Johns Hopkins University coronavirus tracker. The reported number of global deaths was 4.5 million.

INAsia-Pacific, Moderna said its Japanese distribution partner Takeda Pharmaceutical planned to start withdrawing three batches of US drugmaker COVID-19 vaccine that were suspended after Japan reported a fourth case of infection in less than a week. The country’s Ministry of Health said the contaminants found were stainless steel particles and did not expect them to pose a health risk.

INAfrica,the number of daily COVID-19 cases confirmed in Egypt has steadily increased in recent weeks amid quiet precautions and the spread of the highly contagious delta variant. The Ministry of Health reported late Tuesday 279 cases in 24 hours and nine deaths, compared to 194 cases and seven deaths on the same day last week.

The delta variant was first discovered in Egypt in July. Reported daily cases have increased as authorities eased restrictions, allowing concerts and other major events where few participants wear face masks or keep their distance from others.

INEurope, The World Health Organization on Wednesday inaugurated a new “center” in Berlin that aims to help prepare the world to prevent future pandemics. The aim is to promote more effective data collection, information exchange and analysis, leading to better and more coherent decision-making following the tough global response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Italian government has vowed to crack down on demonstrators threatening to block train tracks, as a rule requiring COVID-19 tests or vaccines to take effect for domestic long-distance travel.

A passenger holds the phone at a checkpoint at Milan Stazione Centrale train station in Italy on Wednesday. (Claudio Furlan / LaPresse / The Associated Press)

Starting Wednesday, passengers on domestic flights, trains traveling between regions and some ferries must show a so-called “Green Pass” confirming that they have had at least one vaccine dose tested negative in the last 48 hours or cured by COVID-19 in the last six months. Local buses, trams and subways are exempt from the rule, which was announced weeks ago.

In France, meanwhile, health workers began administering stimulant injections of the COVID-19 vaccine to people over 65 and those with basic health conditions to strengthen their protection against the vaccine, as the highly contagious delta variant is spreading across the country.

People can get the vaccine provided that a minimum period of six months has elapsed since they were fully vaccinated with the Pfizer or Moderna vaccine. Those who received the single-dose Johnson & Johnson stroke may receive a booster boost of Pfizer or Moderna at least four weeks after they were first vaccinated.

Britain will offer people with severe immunosuppression a third dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.

INMiddle EastPalestinian health authorities are launching a vaccination for students in the Gaza Strip aged 16-18 as the territory battles a third wave of coronavirus infections. Palestinian officials in the occupied West Bank launched a similar move Tuesday.

A Palestinian student receives a dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine as the school year begins at a school near Hebron in the Israeli-occupied West Bank on Wednesday. (Mussa Qawasma / Reuters)

INAmericas, Brazil registered 24,589 confirmed new cases of coronavirus in the last 24 hours, along with 839 deaths from COVID-19, the Ministry of Health said.

The largest hospital on the Big Island of Hawaii is operating at about 120 percent capacity amid an increase in COVID-19 cases. The Hawaii Tribune-Herald reports that Hilo Medical Center has 38 patients being treated for coronavirus-induced disease, including 10 in the intensive care unit. A hospital spokesman said that as the largest hospital on the island, it could not divert patients.

-From The Associated Press, Reuters and CBC News, last updated at 3am