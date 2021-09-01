International
Mental health advocates look forward to improving the system with the new government – Halifax
There is no doubt that for years the Nova Scotia mental health care system has been overloaded. The province has been hit with long waiting times for mental health treatment and many mental health advocates say general support is lacking, but there is optimism that with a new government there is a new chance to improve the system.
“We are really excited to be working with this new government,” said Nadia Siritsky, a professional practitioner and advocacy consultant at the College of Social Workers in Nova Scotia.
“We truly believe it is time to shift the treatment model from a purely biological medical model to a psychosocial one that includes a focus on social determinants of health.”
Siritsky says this means addressing systemic structural issues in how healthcare is delivered and working with those on the front line who can provide expertise and feedback on how to improve things.
“Commitment to increase funding and support is vital and what we hope is that this is just the beginning. We have achieved and will continue to address our leaders to partner with them,” Siritsky said.
Tim Houston was sworn in as Prime Minister of Nova Scotia
While the Progressive Conservative platform outlined a number of plans to improve mental health services in Nova Scotia, the new prime minister has already failed to deliver one of those solutions – creating a department dedicated to addiction and mental health.
The PC election platform clearly stated that their plan includes “A special department dedicated to mental health and addictions.”
On Tuesday when Prime Minister Tim Houston unveiled his new cabinet, the creation of that department was missing, instead Brian Comer was appointed Minister in charge of the Office of Mental Health and Addictions – an office set up under former Prime Minister Iain Rankin.
“From a political perspective, this is potentially a responsibility for him,” said political scientist Lori Turnbull.
“If he promised a department and he came back with an office that could send a signal to people who are looking at that promise in particular that he has not kept it.”
Departments traditionally hold more power than offices and have their own minister, a specific mandate and their own budget, Turnbull said. But she noted that sometimes the division of departments can be ineffective and offices can take precedence.
“If the prime minister says ‘this is of great importance to me’ and he puts a lot of money behind it and puts the staff behind it and he puts a strong mandate, he can make that office a big thing.”
When asked about the decision not to set up a department, Houston said the plan had always been to have a minister at the table focused on mental health and that Comer’s appointment would do so.
“When we looked at the initial review by the transition team, the office that was set up we think could be very effective,” Houston said.
For Siritsky, not having a dedicated department is not a concern or a red flag and it will be more important to see how the party takes action on the biggest mental health care issues. Siritsky says one promise they will seek action on is to expand MSI coverage to include mental health resources such as psychologists, counselors and social workers.
“This is great and really focusing on universal mental health care and universal access is so important. Right now there are so many people who do not have access to mental health care counseling and being able to expand access it’s important. “
But Siritsky says what is most important is to understand that fully addressing mental health means looking at the bigger picture and everything that contributes to mental health challenges.
“Addressing issues of homelessness, poverty, and injustice is essential to ensuring the well-being of the citizens of Nova Scotia.”
