Health officials pray for vaccine donations to Latin America and the Caribbean.





World Health Organization officials on Wednesday called on countries with a surplus of Covid-19 vaccines to speed up dosing for Latin American and Caribbean countries where immunization is slow. As every country in our region has started administering Covid-19 vaccines, immunizations are following the lines of inequality that have long divided our region, Drs. Carissa F. Etienne, director of the Pan American Health Organization, a WHO division, said at a news conference. Only one in four people in Latin America and the Caribbean is fully immunized against Covid-19, and for many, vaccines remain months away, added Dr. Etienne. The divisions within the region are harsh. Chile and Uruguay have managed to fully vaccinate more than 60 percent of their population, while more than a third of countries in the region have not yet reached 20 percent.

Vaccination rates remain in adolescence in some Caribbean and South American countries and coverage is still in the figure in Central American countries such as Guatemala, Honduras and Nicaragua, Dr Etienne said, referring to the percentages of people vaccinated. The numbers are particularly low in countries with particularly fragile health systems, such as Haiti and Venezuela. Infections are generally declining in most of South America, while they are growing in most of the Caribbean and in some Central American countries, including Costa Rica and Belize. Latin America and the Caribbean had received donations of about 43.3 million doses of Covid-19 vaccine through mid-August through bilateral agreements and the United Nations-backed Covax program, according to agency estimates. The Pan American Health Organization is launching a program to increase regional production of so-called RNA vaccines sent of the same type as the Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna shooting, but this effort will not provide doses in the short term. An additional 540 million doses are needed to ensure that every country in America can fully vaccinate 60 percent of the population.

Officials expressed regret over the fact that the administration of reinforcing shots is being discussed in some countries, while in others people are desperate to get the first dose. This is not only an ethical and moral problem, it is also a public health problem, said Dr. Jarbas Barbosa, Assistant Director of Pan-American Agencies. The best way to control transmission and prevent the emergence of other variants is to increase vaccination everywhere, Dr Barbosa said. While the highly contagious Delta variant continues to spread rapidly in most parts of the world, Latin America and the Caribbean have so far been largely spared the variant and experts are not sure why. It is not easy to explain, said Jairo Mndez Rico, a regional adviser to the viral disease agency. Perhaps some sort of indirect protection because of the previous circulation of many other variants could help delay the spread of the Delta community, he suggested, adding, it is too early to say what is happening.

