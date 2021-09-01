What is an interest variant? A breakdown after the WHO adds the new variant “Mu” to the watch list – NBC Chicago

The World Health Organization is monitoring a new variant of the coronavirus called “mu”, which the agency says has now been labeled a “variant of interest”.

What does it mean?

There are three so-called categories of variants monitored by global and US health officials, but not all variants rise to the level of such a classification.

The variants are categorized as “variants of interest”, “variants of concern” and “variants with high consequences”.

The CDC says a variant is classified as a variant of interest if it shows “specific genetic markers that have been associated with changes in receptor binding, reduced neutralization by antibodies generated against infection or previous vaccination, reduced efficacy of treatments, impact of potential diagnostic, or predicted increase in disease transmission or severity. “

According to the Commissioner of the Chicago Department of Public Health, Dr. Allison Arwady, this category is the most common.

“We will probably have a variant of what we call an interest variant identified every few weeks,” Arwady said Tuesday. “How does this virus work? Variants of interest means we have seen a number of the same genetic mutations appear and scientists around the world are looking for it every time. A virus anywhere in the world gets this genetic sequence, updated in an internationally shared database, so we can really see what is popping up. When an interest variant pops up, it says, ‘Oh, this is something we need to look at a bit.’ “

Interest variants vary between CDC and WHO.

Recently, Mu also known by scientists as B.1.621 was added to List of WHO variants of “interest”, said the international health organization in its weekly epidemiological report COVID published late Tuesday.

The variant contains genetic mutations that indicate natural immunity, current vaccines or treatments with monoclonal antibodies may not work as well against it as they do against the original ancestral virus, the WHO said. The species needs further studies to confirm whether it will be more contagious, more lethal, or more resistant to current vaccines and treatments.

So what needs to happen for an interest variant to become a concern variant?

A disturbing variant is one in which “there is evidence of increased transmissibility, more serious illnesses (eg increased hospitalization or death), significant reduction in antibody neutralization generated during infection or previous vaccination, reduction in the effectiveness of treatments or vaccines, or failures of diagnostic detection, “according to the CDC.

“Once we see that a variant of interest has a clear impact, it means it is more contagious, it can avoid a treatment, it is making people sicker – it makes it a variant of concern,” Arwady said.

Currently, there are four disturbing variants in the US, including Alpha, Beta, Delta and Gamma.

Finally, a high-impact variant “has clear evidence that preventative measures or medical countermeasures have significantly reduced effectiveness compared to previously circulated variants.” Or, as the Chicago chief doctor said, a variant in which “the vaccine was not working very well.”

Currently, the most widespread disturbing variant in the US is the delta variant, which now accounts for a majority of COVID infections.

But it is the variant of the high consequences that Arwady says she is most concerned about.

“I would say if something becomes a variant of high consequences that would be a big deal,” she said.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, variants of the coronavirus were expected.

“Viruses are constantly changing through mutation and new variants of a virus are expected to emerge,” the CDC website said. “Sometimes new variants appear and disappear. Other times, new variants continue. Numerous variants of the virus that causes COVID-19 are being traced in the United States and globally during this pandemic.”

As variants continue to spread, the agency suggests that vaccinations and following health protocols are the best way to slow the spread. And while all COVID-19 tests can detect different variants, they will not tell you which variant you have.

“The new variants should not surprise anyone, but the main thing we are looking at is that vaccines continue to protect well, which they do, especially against hospitalization and death,” Arwady said.