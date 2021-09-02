International
Elections in Canada 2021: How to view the debate of federal leaders in Global News – National
As leaders of the five main parties Liberal leader Justin Trudeau, Conservative Party leader Erin O’Toole, New Democratic Party leader Jagmeet Singh, Quebecois Bloc leader Yves-Francois Blanchet and Green Party leader Annamie Paul prepare for the closing in two official debates. Ahead of the Sept. 20 federal election, here is everything you need to know about the upcoming English and French debates.
The debate in English will be broadcast on 9 September from 21:00 to 23:00 ET and the debate in French will be broadcast the day before on 8 September from 20:00 to 22:00 ET.
The topics for both debates will be announced on 6 September. Questions will be formulated by participating journalists based on concerns affecting Canadians.
Both events will be held at the Canadian Museum of History in Gatineau, Que. Global News will provide live coverage of the English language debate on the Global News page, on our website National news flow 24/7, in Global TV application, on to YouTube, and further Facebook
If elections were held tomorrow, the Liberals would get only 31 percent of the popular vote: poll
The two-hour debates will also be translated simultaneously.
Trends
Scientists warn that glacier in Canadian Rocks is slipping before their eyes at an unprecedented rate
Liberals fall, conservatives steady as election race goes head-to-head: poll
The English debate will be broadcast in English, with further translations available in French, Cantonese, Mandarin, Arabic, Punjabi, Plains Cree, Inuktitut, Dene, Filipino, American Sign Language and Quebec Sign Language the website of the debate committee.
For the debate in French, Global will be broadcast live in French, as well as provide a separate translation into English. Other translations will be available in East Cree, Ojibwe and the videos described, in addition to the languages mentioned above, with the exception of Plains Cree, Inuktitut and Dene, in the website of the debate committee.
Participants in the English and French language debates include Liberal leader Justin Trudeau, Conservative leader Erin OToole, NDP leader Jagmeet Singh, Green Party leader Annamie Paul, and Bloc Quebecois leader Yves-Francois Blanchet.
Maxime Bernier, Leader of the People’s Party of Canada, will not take part in these debates as the party has not met the eligibility criteria.
The English language debate will be moderated by Shachi Kurl, president of the Angus Reid Institute. Mercedes Stephenson and Global News; Evan Solomon, host of CTV Questions Period AND Play with power; Rosemary Barton, CBC Chief Political Correspondent; and APTN News’ Melissa Ridgen will also join.
Radio Canadas Patrice Roy will moderate the debate in French and join Noovo Info’s Nomi Mercier, Helene Buzzetti of Les coops de l’information, Guillaume Bourgault-Ct of L’actual, Paul Journet of La Presse and Le Devoir’s Marie Vastel.
This year, Liberal Party leader Justin Trudeaus main rival is Conservative Party leader Erin OToole. However, the answer as to which party will form the next government depends on individual races for 338 seats in the House of Commons from across the country.
Trudeau formally launched the campaign on August 15 after meeting with Governor-General Mary Simon, the personal representative of Head of State Queen Elizabeth II, when he demanded the dissolution of Parliament. Simon agreed to the request, leaving the way for the ruling Liberals to postpone a vote two years ahead of schedule.
Right now, Justin Trudeau has only one minority government and relies on opposition parties to push for legislation.
