Amorino and its pink gelatin coming to Tampas International Plaza

Stop and smell the roses. Or calm down with one.

Amorino Gelato is launching its first Florida location at Tampas International Plaza in just a few weeks.

The company, known for its floral-shaped creations with a gelatin pasta in the center, is coming to Bay Street at an outdoor boutique between The Pub and Brio Tuscan Grille, according to a press release. The store is expected to open in mid-September.

German owner Rodriguez would be coming to the Tampa Bay area to rest starting in 2012, watched the region grow over time and wanted to open a store here.

I have seen more options coming. he said in an interview with Tampa Bay Times. Exciting is exciting to see that transformation.

Connected: Retail and Dining in Florida Declines as Concerns Over COVID-19 Rise Grow

Talks to open the International Plaza began before the pandemic, but stalled due to security concerns, Rodriguez said. Eventually, the discussions started again.

We realized there were a lot of people coming out for gelato, he said. It went very quickly from a very critical year to maybe there are some good opportunities out there. And this is the right moment to do it.

Entering the Bay Street Market at International Plaza. [Times (2017)] [ “ALESSANDRA DA PRA | TIMES” | Times ]

The store will not be a conventional European indoor cafe like Amorinos in other countries. Instead, it will be an outdoor kiosk.

We were not worried about winter as we may have to worry like with Boston or New York, Rodriguez said.

Amorino Gelato’s location in Tampa will lean towards more refreshing flavors like fruit sorbets. [ Courtesy of Amorino Gelato ]

It is also close to many restaurants, bars and shops ideal for people looking for a sweet snack.

All of our other stores have realized that people like to enjoy a meal late at night, Rodriguez said.

The store will close at 10 a.m. on weekdays and 11 a.m. on weekends.

There will be between 17 and 20 organic flavors made in the Italian tradition, with no artificial ingredients or flavor enhancers, and all will be gluten free. Some of the most popular options are passion fruit, mango syrup and a chocolate hazelnut gelatin. Vegan options will also be available.

Connected: Brooklyn Leading Oddfellows Ice Cream Co. opens shop in Tampa

Due to Florida’s hottest weather, the flavors will lean towards fruit-flavored sorbets.

The warmer the environment, we try to offer flavors that are more refreshing. Tha Rodriquez. Winter will have more gelatin and dairy.

Puppies start at around $ 5, but there is a smaller option for kids.

The location will also serve pasta, some flavors of hot chocolate and Lavazzo coffee and tea.

The company was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Paris. Amorino has more than 180 countries internationally. After launching in the US in New York City, they grew nationally with their friendly rose cones on Instagram. Tampa is the company’s 13th location.