Connect with us

International

Amorino and its pink gelatin coming to Tampas International Plaza

Published

4 mins ago

on

By

 


Stop and smell the roses. Or calm down with one.

Amorino Gelato is launching its first Florida location at Tampas International Plaza in just a few weeks.

The company, known for its floral-shaped creations with a gelatin pasta in the center, is coming to Bay Street at an outdoor boutique between The Pub and Brio Tuscan Grille, according to a press release. The store is expected to open in mid-September.

German owner Rodriguez would be coming to the Tampa Bay area to rest starting in 2012, watched the region grow over time and wanted to open a store here.

I have seen more options coming. he said in an interview with Tampa Bay Times. Exciting is exciting to see that transformation.

Connected: Retail and Dining in Florida Declines as Concerns Over COVID-19 Rise Grow

Talks to open the International Plaza began before the pandemic, but stalled due to security concerns, Rodriguez said. Eventually, the discussions started again.

We realized there were a lot of people coming out for gelato, he said. It went very quickly from a very critical year to maybe there are some good opportunities out there. And this is the right moment to do it.

Entering the Bay Street Market at International Plaza. [Times (2017)]
Entering the Bay Street Market at International Plaza. [Times (2017)] [ “ALESSANDRA DA PRA | TIMES” | Times ]

The store will not be a conventional European indoor cafe like Amorinos in other countries. Instead, it will be an outdoor kiosk.

We were not worried about winter as we may have to worry like with Boston or New York, Rodriguez said.

Amorino Gelato's location in Tampa will lean towards more refreshing flavors like fruit sorbets.
Amorino Gelato’s location in Tampa will lean towards more refreshing flavors like fruit sorbets. [ Courtesy of Amorino Gelato ]

It is also close to many restaurants, bars and shops ideal for people looking for a sweet snack.

All of our other stores have realized that people like to enjoy a meal late at night, Rodriguez said.

The store will close at 10 a.m. on weekdays and 11 a.m. on weekends.

There will be between 17 and 20 organic flavors made in the Italian tradition, with no artificial ingredients or flavor enhancers, and all will be gluten free. Some of the most popular options are passion fruit, mango syrup and a chocolate hazelnut gelatin. Vegan options will also be available.

Connected: Brooklyn Leading Oddfellows Ice Cream Co. opens shop in Tampa

Due to Florida’s hottest weather, the flavors will lean towards fruit-flavored sorbets.

The warmer the environment, we try to offer flavors that are more refreshing. Tha Rodriquez. Winter will have more gelatin and dairy.

Puppies start at around $ 5, but there is a smaller option for kids.

The location will also serve pasta, some flavors of hot chocolate and Lavazzo coffee and tea.

The company was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Paris. Amorino has more than 180 countries internationally. After launching in the US in New York City, they grew nationally with their friendly rose cones on Instagram. Tampa is the company’s 13th location.

Sources

1/ https://Google.com/

2/ https://www.tampabay.com/news/business/2021/09/01/amorino-and-its-rose-shaped-gelato-coming-to-tampas-international-plaza/

The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos

ExBUlletin

to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]

Related Topics: