The US hosts 20,000 evacuated Afghans in 5 states, with another 40,000 overseas

The U.S. government housed nearly 20,000 Afghan refugees in military installations in five states as of Wednesday morning, while another 40,000 evacuees remained at overseas bases awaiting processing, according to federal internal data reviewed by CBS News.

These figures, which have not been previously reported, provide more details on the whereabouts of some of the roughly 124,000 people the Biden administration said were flown from Kabul in recent weeks.

Eight military bases in Virginia, Wisconsin, New Mexico, New Jersey and Indiana have been tasked with providing temporary shelter to Afghan refugees, including those who assisted in the U.S. war effort and other evacuators in danger. Together, the countries can accommodate approximately 32,000 evacuees, but officials have been instructed to expand that capacity to 50,000 by September 15th.

Before arriving in the US, evacuated Afghans were sent to US and NATO bases in Qatar, Bahrain, Kuwait, the United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Germany, Spain and Italy, which can currently house just under 61,000. people. Those selected to relocate to the US have completed security checks in those countries.

The military bases in Qatar and Germany were sheltered the most evacuated on Wednesday morning, hosting approximately 11,600 and 15,700 refugees, respectively. There were more than 270 unaccompanied children at evacuation sites overseas as of Wednesday morning, including in Qatar’s As Sayliyah Camp and nearby facilities, according to federal data.

In this leaflet provided by the US Army, evacuees from Afghanistan are presented through a processing building at Camp As Sayliyah on August 20, 2021, in Doha, Qatar. Jimmie Baker / US Army through Getty Images



At least nine babies were born to evacuated families, a spokesman for the US military hospital in Germany told CBS News.

It remains unclear how many of the 40,000 evacuees to overseas bases will be relocated to the US Several countries, including Canada, the United Kingdom, Albania, South Korea and Colombia, have vowed to take Afghans fleeing Taliban control.

All Afghans moving to the US are flying to airports in Philadelphia and Dulles, Virginia. The U.S. then transferred them to selected shelters to undergo coronavirus testing, medical examinations, and further immigration processing, including work permit applications.

Some Afghans are arriving in the U.S. on special immigrant visas (SIVs) because of their assistance to U.S. forces during the 20-year war. Other Afghans at risk with applications pending SIV or without an immigration petition are being accepted into the country through humanitarian release, a little-known process that allows visa-free immigrants to enter the US

While parole allows beneficiaries to stay and work legally in the US on a temporary basis, it does not give them permanent status. Afghans with SIV-approved applications become permanent residents of the U.S. and are eligible for refugee benefits, such as medical services and cash assistance. Those who do not qualify for the SIV program will need to apply for other immigration benefits, such as asylum, to stay in the US

The U.S. has not yet said how many of the evacuated Afghans have approved or awaited SIV applications across the country. The Department of Homeland Security (DHS), which is overseeing the relocation effort, did not provide the number of evacuees it has accepted under its parole authority, which bypasses the visa process.

The refugees are being led through the departure terminal of a bus at Dulles International Airport after being evacuated from Kabul following the takeover of Afghanistan by the Taliban on August 31, 2021, in Dulles, Virginia. Anna Moneymaker / Getty Images



The military base with the largest population of Afghan evacuees is currently Fort McCoy in western Wisconsin. As of this morning, there were about 6,400 Afghans sheltered here with a total capacity of 10,000. Two sources familiar with Fort McCoy’s operations told CBS News that the Department of Defense planned to increase its total capacity to 13,000. One source told CBS News that Fort McCoy expected to be at half that capacity by Tuesday evening.

As of this morning, data reviewed by CBS News showed that there were about 4,300 evacuated Afghans at Fort Bliss near El Paso, Texas, about 3,500 at the Mcguire-Dix-Lakehurst Joint Base in New Jersey, 3,300 at Fort Pickett in Virginia, 1,700 in Fort Lee, Virginia and about 600 in Quantico, Virginia. The Holloman Air Force Base in New Mexico received its first batch of more than 100 evacuees on Tuesday.

On Tuesday, the Biden administration announced a new shelter at Camp Atterbury in Indiana, which has not yet received refugees.

Asked about the seizure, the Department of Defense referred to CBS News DHS, which did not respond to a request for comment.

The expected timeframe for processing these Afghan evacuators through Fort McCoy and other military bases is 14 to 21 days, the source familiar with the operations told CBS News.

This timeline may be longer at Fort McCoy. Republican members of Congress in Wisconsin who were recently briefed at the fort said most Afghans at Fort McCoy were not applicants for the SIV, the process reserved for Afghans who directly assisted the U.S. military effort during the 20-year war in Afghanistan.

“Our understanding is that no one who has come through the gates here in Fort McCoy is an SIV holder,” Congressman Mike Gallagher told reporters last Friday, adding that some Afghans may be “in the middle of the process” to get such a visa.

Most Afghans in Fort McCoy “came under the bail authority that federal agencies have,” added Congressman Tom Tiffany, referring to the humanitarian process that allows the U.S. to accept visa-free immigrants.

The person familiar with the Fort McCoy operations confirmed to CBS News that while some Afghans were in various stages of the SIV process, most have been released on bail that have been determined to be at risk of persecution in Afghanistan.

Fort McCoy’s conditions were assessed by Wisconsin lawmakers. Gallagher said U.S. soldiers were going “beyond” to provide “a safe and nourishing environment for people,” noting that he saw some soldiers playing games with Afghan children outside.

Temporary life for newly arrived Afghans at Fort McCoy includes three hot meals a day that, if necessary, adhere to any religious restrictions and sleep in barracks. If residents continue to grow above 10,000 in the fort, some Afghans may need to sleep in tent-like structures, the person familiar with the operations told CBS News.

The U.S. Navy and the U.S. National Air Guard are working to set up waiting tents for the arrival of Afghan evacuees at the Volk Field Air National Guard Base in Wisconsin on August 19, 2021. US Army / First Sergeant Michel Sauret / Leaflet through REUTERS



Conditions may vary in places of temporary accommodation. Last week, for example, U.S. officials said clothing was the “most urgent need” for Afghan families displaced at the Fort Bliss Army base, which is expected to house up to 13,000 evacuees.

The evacuees will not necessarily be stationed in the states where the military facilities are located. Once Afghans leave temporary shelters in the U.S., nonprofit relocation agencies will be tasked with helping them provide affordable housing, jobs, and other services to facilitate their integration into American society.

“When these allies and refugees arrive in the United States, our dedicated staff, in partnership with community support, are ready to welcome our Afghan brothers and sisters,” he said. Krish O’Mara Vignarajah, president of the Lutheran Immigration and Refugee Service, one of nine national resettlement agencies. “This is who we are as a nation and a people.”

Editor’s note: The story was updated with new statistics from the early morning, which showed an increase in the number of Afghan evacuees stationed in the US, from approximately 17,000 to 20,000.