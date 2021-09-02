International Country Risk Guide 2021 & ESG Investment Data Pack | tidings





DUBLIN, September 1, 2021 / PRNewswire / – The “International Country Risk Guide: ESG Data Pack – complete” the report has been added ResearchAndMarkets.coms Oferta e. Clients are increasingly focusing on understanding the environmental, social, and governance (ESG) impact of selecting their assets and overall portfolios and using reliable data to make investment decisions that best align with their goals. Meeting data requirements for ESG investments requires a series that is measurable, fully tested and re-tested for accuracy, and global enough in coverage, in order to provide a solid foundation for cross-country comparisons. It would also be useful if the reliability of the data were prominently highlighted for use by the world’s largest investors, multilateral groups, universities and published in academic and commercial journals. The ESG data set from the International Country Risk Guide (ICRG) meets these requirements. Labeled as the “most authoritative” geopolitical risk series available, the ICRG risk data series has been very useful in building and guiding ESG portfolios given the range of risk metrics used that address such concerns. such as poverty and wealth distribution, unemployment, social unrest, and general democratic accountability. ‘ For the full 140-country ICRG series, you will receive monthly data from 1984 to the current month affecting all economic and financial risk assessments, and the following political risk assessments: corruption, democratic accountability, tensions religious, ethnic tensions, the military in politics, and bureaucratic qualities. In addition to the metrics available above, you will also receive monthly political risk data from 2001 to the current month on the risks associated with unemployment, poverty, civil unrest, popular support, government stability, contract sustainability and delays. payments. As mentioned, these political risk categories are complemented by ICRG economic and financial risk metrics, such as growth, inflation, budget and current account balances, along with external debt and currency stability. Undoubtedly a powerful combination of the best political risk data found everywhere. Target audience includes: Academic Professors in Economics, Political Science, International Business, International Politics, among others

Librarians in Economics, Political Science, International Business, International Politics, among others

Multilateral institutions such as the United Nations, IMF, UNICEF, etc.

Multinational companies like Johnson & Johnson, Exxon, Facebook, Google

Asset managers and investment houses like Blackrock, Pimco, Franklin Templeton (especially portfolio managers within these types of companies) For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/o0z2ag Contact with the media: Research and markets Laura Wood, Senior Manager [email protected] For EST Office Hours Call + 1-917-300-0470 For US / CAN call toll free + 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call + 353-1-416-8900 American Fax: 646-607-1904 Fax (outside US): + 353-1-481-1716 View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/international-country-risk-guide-2021–esg-investment-data-bundle-301366376.html SOURCE Research and markets

