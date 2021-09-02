Scott Morrison’s AstraZeneca requires over 60 years as millions of doses waiting to be administered





Prime Minister Scott Morrison is warning the Aussies that they may be behind the school children if they want to wait for the Pfizer vaccine.

Australians over the age of 60 are being pushed to get the AstraZeneca vaccine now or end up in the queue when the Pfizer vaccines become available. Prime Minister Scott Morrison, Minister of Health Greg Hunt and Chief Medical Officer Professor Paul Kelly are sending a prayer letter to people aged between 60 and 69 who have not yet been vaccinated. “Recent spreads of new, more infectious strains of the COVID-19 virus, with some tragic deaths in Sydney, make it even more important for Australians over 60 to be vaccinated now,” the NCA NewsWire said in a letter. “We have expanded the number of community pharmacies that are administering the highly effective AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine nationwide … This gives you, your family and loved ones more opportunities to get vaccinated. “The health advice of experts is very clear, people over 60 have a very high risk of getting serious diseases with Covid-19 and should be vaccinated as soon as possible.” AstraZeneca is currently the recommended vaccine for Australians aged 60 and over, with more than three million doses waiting to be administered. New doses of the Pfizer vaccine are expected to arrive in October, but supply will be a priority for 9.8 million people between the ages of 12 and 39. There are also recommendations to reduce the dose gap from 12 weeks to less than four weeks during ‘significant’ outbreaks. “People in an outbreak situation who received the first dose of the COVID-19 AstraZeneca vaccine more than 4 weeks ago should contact their vaccine provider to adjust their second dose as soon as possible,” he said. Department of Health statedwith “In non-explosive environments, the preferred interval between doses of the COVID-19 AstraZeneca Vaccine remains at 12 weeks.” The lack of enthusiasm surrounding the AstraZeneca vaccine is related to the perception that it is “less” effective than Pfizer. According to Doherty Institute modeling, two doses of AstraZeneca vaccine reduce the risk of hospitalization by 86 percent compared to 87 percent after two doses of Pfizer. In terms of mortality, the AstraZeneca vaccine is believed to achieve a 90 percent reduction, compared to 92 percent with Pfizer. The Australian Immunization Technical Advisory Group (ATAGI) continues to advise that the benefits of AZ vaccination “outweigh the risks” associated with getting the vaccine. “ATAGI reinforces that the benefits of vaccination with the AstraZeneca COVID-19 Vaccine strongly outweigh the risks of adverse effects in those ≥60 years, and that vaccination is essential for this group in the context of an outbreak.” AstraZeneca is available for Australian adults aged 60 and over. If you are aged 18-59, you may choose to get the AstraZeneca vaccine: following an appropriate suitability assessment by a qualified health professional; AND

if you give verbal or written consent.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.skynews.com.au/australia-news/coronavirus/scott-morrisons-astrazeneca-plea-for-over-60s-as-million-of-doses-waiting-to-be-administered/news-story/fcbd4a2d7ef826f8560e0096ec0ce072 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos