Biden accelerates a slow-burning shift away from reaching overseas

WASHINGTON Declaring the end of the eternal war, President Joe Biden said he would turn the page on two decades of foreign policy damaged by the American invaders and then trying to retake Afghanistan. But the site was turning long before Biden took office.

In the years since the terrorist attacks of September 11, 2001, Americans’ appetites have waned for large-scale, ambitious efforts to confront opponents and confuse the military in the far corners of the world. Biden administration officials say this is one reason why they are confident that, through the broader perspective of history, his legacy will have ended the war, not presiding over its catastrophic last weeks.

However, as America approaches the 20th anniversary of the terrorist attacks, Bidens vows to close the chapter raises questions about whether the US can maintain its influence and power only through diplomacy.

Our strategy needs to change, Biden said on Tuesday during a victory lap showing the tremendous success of air transport that marked the end of military operations in the country. This decision for Afghanistan is not just about Afghanistan. It is about ending an era of major military operations to rebuild other countries.

Although it was Biden who turned off the lights in Afghanistan, insisting that the US should learn from our mistakes, wider signs that the US was moving away from overseas distractions have accumulated over the years.

Former President Barack Obama preached a more modest American approach that encouraged other countries to grow. And it was former President Donald Trump who, with his America First mantra, reversed the trend toward nativism and isolationism that has taken root in some Americans in his foreign policy-driven doctrine.

There are direct links between Trump and Biden foreign policy, to my shock, said Douglas Brinkley, a presidential historian at Rice University. The idea that America should be more of a fortress country and start pulling itself out of countries around the world is sending mixed signals.

Scenes of despair and chaos in Kabul in the twilight of a war that swept through four presidencies has clouded the view of who bears ultimate responsibility for the outcome, especially as Biden insists his hands were tied by Trump’s last-minute deal with the Taliban.

Polls show Americans largely agree with Biden on withdrawing from Afghanistan, but disagree with the way he handled it.

Biden agrees with Trump on withdrawal from Afghanistan, but he disagrees with the way Trump handled it.

To be sure, Biden has never supported First America. Stylistically, he and Trump could not be more different. In fact, Biden, who has demanded a clear break from the Trump years, when the United States avoided cooperating with allies, went to NATO headquarters in June to declare that America was back.

However, the hasty exit from Afghanistan has deepened skepticism among other countries as to whether they can still rely on the US to face the most destabilizing threats as Biden calls for avoiding the deployment of large-scale troops. Would the United States still act, for example, if China invaded Hong Kong or Russia launched another incursion into Ukraine?

A president’s fundamental duty, in my opinion, is to defend and defend America, Biden said. We must remain clearly focused on the fundamental national security interest of the United States.

Matthew Kroenig, a former defense and intelligence official now at the Atlantic Council, said the furious withdrawal has dealt a major blow to American credibility, not only with American opponents but also with allies, many of whom fought alongside US in Afghanistan.

NATO countries were somewhat surprised that his decision was made without much consultation. They thought they had no choice but to leave as soon as the US left, Kroenig said. And then there is the issue of the reputation of all these promises we have made to Afghans and letting them down.

Bidens aides say it is a false choice to suggest that the US, by refusing to build the nation, is turning inward, arguing instead that avoiding major foreign military turmoil frees the US from advancing its interests through cooperation. with other countries.

And in his speech, Biden argued that while he was closing a chapter, the US would open a new one, in which it remains equally focused on promoting human rights, security and prosperity.

The way to do that is not through endless military deployments, but through diplomacy, economic means and gathering the rest of the world for support, Biden said.

However, Biden has emerged equally concerned about preventing unwanted distractions from his ambitious domestic agenda, which includes recovering from Covid-19 and reviewing US infrastructure. The emphasis closer to home has surprised some who expected Biden, a former chairman of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee and global vice president, to redouble the U.S. focus on issues outside its borders.

We have a lot to do if the US wants to continue to be a beacon of hope for the rest of the world, said William Cohen, who was defense secretary in the Clinton administration, on Wednesday at SiriusXMs The Joe Madison Show. Because other countries are watching us Russia, China, others are opening champagne, saying: Look what the United States is doing to itself.

History, like the whims of the American public, tends to be cyclical. After the Vietnam War, most of the public was opposed by foreign adventurism and lost faith in the effectiveness of American military intervention, in what became known as Vietnam Syndrome.

Kroenig, who teaches at Georgetown University, said the wave did not begin to return until the first Persian Gulf War in 1991, when the US successfully led a coalition to expel invading Iraqis from Kuwait.

How long will this time last? he asked. Is it another 15 or 20 year period before we regain our faith?