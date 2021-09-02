Chile vs. Brazil: World Cup qualifier live, TV channel, how to watch online, news, chances, time

Chile hosts Brazil on Thursday for the final round of the CONMEBOL region qualifiers for the 2022 FIFA World Cup with the Brazilians leading the way with six wins from their six games played. The Chileans are seventh and need points to move on to the race with their last outing 1-0 defeat to Brazil in the America’s Cup this summer.

Here’s how you can watch the match and what you need to know:

How to look

date: Thursday, September 2 | time: 9 pm ET

location: Monumental Stadium – Santiago de Chile, Chile

TV channel: Univision | Live broadcast: fuboTV (Try it now)

disagreement: CHI +290; Draw +230; BRA -105 (via Caesars Sportsbook)

Want even more world game coverage? Listen below and followQu Golazo! A CBS Soccer Daily Podcastwhere we take you across the field and across the globe for comments, observations, summaries and more.

Stories of the story

Kili:Chile is in action for the first time since their loss to Brazil over the summer and they are without a win in three qualifying matches after already losing to Venezuela and Uruguay. If there is no improvement this month against Brazil, Ecuador and Colombia, every Qatari dream is probably over.

Brazil:With six wins out of six and Argentina next, a win would put Brazil well as they continue to go through qualifying. With Peru at home behind Albiceleste, Tite’s men can realistically hope for nine points out of a possible nine.

prediction

A comfortable victory for Brazil. With Neymar needing minutes after reporting back to unsuitable PSG, expect him to push himself hard for these qualifiers. Choose: Kili 0, Brazil 3