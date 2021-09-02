Climate change left Arabia wet and created a critical route for human migration out of Africa

The visible dunes of the Nefud desert in the Arabian Peninsula are dramatic and surprisingly dark.

“When you are there you do not hear anything, it is so barren and so beautiful,” said Michael Petraglia.

But the region has not always been so dry.

Main points: A team of archaeologists has unearthed animal fossils and stone tools in a series of ancient lake beds in Arabia

The discovery reveals at least five different waves of migration across the region over the past 400,000 years

Every wave of migration is accompanied by wetter conditions in the region

Hidden under the sand is evidence that dunes were periodically transformed into lush pastures and lakes that became a corridor for at least five waves of human migration, according to a report published today in the journal Naturewith

“Our findings show that hominins [humans] were in Arabia whenever it was green, “said Professor Petraglia, one of the co-authors of the report from the Max Planck Institutes for Chemical Ecology.

Among the sites discovered by the international team is the oldest evidence of human occupation in the Arabian Peninsula.

The site, known as Khall Amayshan 4, is a series of five ancient lake beds piled on top of each other that formed at different time periods going back 400,000 years ago.

Julien Luoys excavation site in Saudi Arabia. ( Supplied: Julien Luoys / Griffith University )

Digging through the layers, the team found fragments of large mammals such as elephants and hippopotamuses in each of the lake beds, said team member Julien Louys, a vertebrate paleontologist at Griffith University.

“The most exciting were the hippopotamus fossils,” Dr. Louys said.

“If you look [Arabia] today, you will not choose it as a place where hippopotamuses would like to live.

“Their presence in the fossil record shows it would have been much, much wetter in the past.”

The team also found different types of stone tools that corresponded to the time when the landscape was filled with water.

While we do not know exactly who made them, the styles show that different species moved to the region at different times.

Layers of human migration written on stone tools

The oldest tools were stone axes created in a style associated with archaic people known as Man on foot or Homo heidelbergensis, who lived in Africa and Asia.

“We know that these archaic forms of hominins are also migrating from Africa and then entering green Arabia,” said Professor Petraglia.

A 400,000-year-old “handaxe” stone tool from Khall Amayshan. ( Supplied: The Palaeodeserts Project / Ian Cartwright )

Then, about 200,000 years ago, cracked tools began to appear along with stone axes.

It’s unclear who made these cracked tools, but they relate to our species,Wise man

“It can be a meeting place for different types of hominins, including us,” said Professor Petraglia.

Cracked vehicles also appear in lake beds aged between 130,000 and 75,000 years.

Evidence from modern humans in the area is limited, but this moment fits with earlier discoveries of 85,000-year-old finger bones and fossilized traces created between 102,000 and 132,000 years ago.

Another Neanderthal-related vehicle style also appeared in the lake sediment that formed about 55,000 years ago.

“So [Arabia]may be an area for interaction between Neanderthals and Homo sapiens and we know they are intertwined in our pool of genes, “said Professor Petraglia.

Arabia an important crossroads in human history

Although the Arabian Peninsula forms an air bridge between Africa and Eurasia, Professor Petralgia says his role in the history of early human migration has not been overlooked until recently.

He said most of the archaeological work has focused on areas further northwest of the Levant and the Mediterranean, so very little was known about this key region.

“We have been doing field work in the area for 12 years now, until then when it was Arabia unknown land“, he said.

“We argue that Arabia, the great unknown, was potentially the meeting ground for different hominins as they dispersed from different parts of the old world.”

Chris Clarkson, an archaeologist at the University of Queensland who was not involved in the discovery, said the findings opened up a new story about this “difficult to conquer” region.

“It has been an amazing deserted landscape for a long time, but now we are starting to see that it was actually a very busy landscape at different times,” he said.

The region has evolved over wet and dry periods over time. ( Supplied: Project Palaeodeserts / Clint Janulis. )

Professor Clarkson said the discovery also overturned the idea that modern humans fled Africa in a single wave; rather, they moved in and out of Africa for some time.

“While they are unable to determine which species have made the stone tool industry, it seems to be showing that there is circulation and there is no single impulse from Africa,” he said.

“It sits very well with the many countries we are seeing from Israel, Greece, Southeast Asia and Indonesia and Australia.”

Dr Louys said some waves may have been more successful than others.

“We are really scratching the surface to understand this pulse of human migration in and out of Africa,” he said.

“We are taking this to Arabia because it is exactly at the crossroads.

“I really think about the upcoming findings, that we will be surprised again and again with the record coming from southwest Asia.”

Climate change encourages migration

Professor Clarkson said the different layers of fossils and tools also reflect the role that climate change has played in waves of human migration.

“Climate is turning into a very important predictor of hominid movements from Africa through Arabia,” he said.

The effect of climate change in this region was dramatic Professor Petraglia said “this area is basically getting wet and constantly drying up”.

“This is a place where there are strong environmental changes, compared to other parts of the world where there are more subtle changes over time.”

However, there is not enough data to know how long the flowering and bust cycles lasted.

“We do not know if it shuts down immediately, or if it is a slow, subtle change all the time,” he said.

As the areas were told, the animals and people living there may have become extinct, find small reserves where they survived for some time, or migrated.

“If it is immediately you are in trouble and you are used to living by the lake and everything starts to dry up,” said Professor Petraglia.

“It simply came to our notice then [hunter-gatherer people]were very mobile.

“Maybe they were very adaptable and very well equipped to deal with them [environmental]changes and they can just go on ”.