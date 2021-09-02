Connect with us

International

Fact-checking: Afghans coming to US are not “unknown refugees”

Published

1 min ago

on

By

 


In the days and weeks leading up to the withdrawal deadline, a number of Republicans and conservative media raised the concern that Afghans are coming to the US without first being checked.
Republican politicians, including former President Donald Trump, Senator Ron Johnson and JD Vance hopefully in the Senate (author of the popular book “Hillbilly Elegy”), have argued that Afghans leaving the country have not been properly verified and implied that they could be a threat to the US.
In one Press release last week, Trump said, “we can only imagine how many thousands of terrorists have been flown from Afghanistan and to neighborhoods around the world,” adding that there is no “VETETING.”
At Newsmax, a right-wing affiliate, Vance asked the rhetorical question “When did we ever promise to bring tens of thousands of undocumented refugees to this country?”

“Because I was not aware of that promise,” he added.

Even after the deadly terrorist attack at Kabul airport, some continued to spread misinformation about refugees. Republican Sen. Ted Cruz, for example, suggested the Biden administration was inviting terrorism by bringing unknown Afghans to the U.S.

Cruz claimed that insufficient verification “is an invitation to terrorist attacks here in the United States”, telling reporters Friday“I am very concerned that the Biden administration is bringing tens of thousands of refugees to the United States without fully verifying them.”

First facts: It is misleading to suggest that Afghan refugees coming to the US after taking control of the Taliban are not being verified. Intelligence, law enforcement and counterterrorism professionals are conducting security checks on all Afghans allowed to enter the US. And according to officials and experts, evacuated Afghans are sometimes checked more than once – both before leaving Afghanistan and in transit countries where they were taken before arriving in the US.

Concerns about the verification may have been triggered by reports that on the second day of the evacuation, thousands of Afghans without “any documents” were present at Kabul’s Hamid Karzai International Airport.
However, State Department officials clarified that entry to the airport was being restricted. Measures were also taken to confirm that anyone arriving in the US is legal and allowed to do so.
President Joe Biden highlighted On Sunday that “Anyone arriving in the United States will be subject to a history check.”
According to National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan, that background check includes both biographical information and biometric verification, such as voice traces, iris scans, palm prints and face photographs.
“We are conducting biometric and biographical checks of Afghan evacuees before bringing them to the United States,” Sullivan said. said Monday.
“Everyone is being checked at some point, at least once or twice,” an administration official said said earlier to CNN.
RELATED: This is how Afghan refugees coming to the US are being verified
There is evidence that the systems are functioning as intended. In Qatar, one of the intermediate stops where Afghans are additionally checked before being allowed to fly to the US, at least one Afghan who may have links to ISIS was listed, Defense One reported last week. And according to the Pentagon, 52 of the roughly 7,000 evacuated from Afghanistan processed in Europe were marked for further security control, but all were eventually cleared.
Although some Afghans have arrived in the US without proper documents, they are still being verified, but the lack of documents is causing delays. CNN reported that several Afghan nationals were stranded at Washington Dulles International Airport for eight to 12 hours after their evacuation flight was delayed as U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers processed and controlled the evacuees. For those without visas, the CBP has the authority to grant parole to Afghans entering the US on a case-by-case basis, which the US has previously allowed during other evacuations.
Once the Afghans are fully controlled and processed, they are transferred to military bases including Fort Lee in Virginia, Fort McCoy in Wisconsin, Fort Bliss in Texas and the McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst Joint Base in New Jersey.

Adam Bates, political advisor to the International Refugee Assistance Project, which represents Special Immigrant Visas (SIV) applicants and refugees, dismissed concerns about the lack of verification as “uninformed or done in bad faith”.

“Thousands of Afghan allies are urgently trying to save themselves and their families; they should not worry about baseless slander even from demagogic politicians,” Bates said.

Special Immigration Visas

Recent discussions about the evacuation have focused primarily on the SIV program, which aims to provide a route to the United States for Afghans who were employed or worked on behalf of the U.S. government.

Sunil Varghese, policy director at IRAP, told CNN that SIV applicants often “had to be tested just to get that job and serve”.
SIV applicants must complete certain employment qualifications and provide supporting documents, including proof of employment and a letter of recommendation.

“Most SIV applicants have been in the process for years and have gone through many layers of verification,” Bates said, “even if they have not yet obtained a visa due to delays in the program.”

State Department spokeswoman Ned Price said last week that “When it comes to SIVs, again, all those who have received instructions to come to the airport have already completed certain stages of the security verification process.”
Most SIV applicants are not coming to the US directly from Afghanistan. In addition to verifying before boarding an evacuation flight, they are processed and inspected as soon as they land in an intermediate location such as Kuwait or Qatar before arriving in the US.
“In many cases, they are then sent to a third country, where they will undergo a more rigorous verification if it has not yet been completed,” Price saidwith

Sources

1/ https://Google.com/

2/ https://www.cnn.com/2021/09/01/politics/afghan-vetting-fact-check/index.html

The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos

ExBUlletin

to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]

Related Topics: