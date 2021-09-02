International
Fact-checking: Afghans coming to US are not “unknown refugees”
“Because I was not aware of that promise,” he added.
Even after the deadly terrorist attack at Kabul airport, some continued to spread misinformation about refugees. Republican Sen. Ted Cruz, for example, suggested the Biden administration was inviting terrorism by bringing unknown Afghans to the U.S.
First facts: It is misleading to suggest that Afghan refugees coming to the US after taking control of the Taliban are not being verified. Intelligence, law enforcement and counterterrorism professionals are conducting security checks on all Afghans allowed to enter the US. And according to officials and experts, evacuated Afghans are sometimes checked more than once – both before leaving Afghanistan and in transit countries where they were taken before arriving in the US.
Adam Bates, political advisor to the International Refugee Assistance Project, which represents Special Immigrant Visas (SIV) applicants and refugees, dismissed concerns about the lack of verification as “uninformed or done in bad faith”.
“Thousands of Afghan allies are urgently trying to save themselves and their families; they should not worry about baseless slander even from demagogic politicians,” Bates said.
Special Immigration Visas
Recent discussions about the evacuation have focused primarily on the SIV program, which aims to provide a route to the United States for Afghans who were employed or worked on behalf of the U.S. government.
“Most SIV applicants have been in the process for years and have gone through many layers of verification,” Bates said, “even if they have not yet obtained a visa due to delays in the program.”
