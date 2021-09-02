Fact-checking: Afghans coming to US are not “unknown refugees”

“Because I was not aware of that promise,” he added.

Even after the deadly terrorist attack at Kabul airport, some continued to spread misinformation about refugees. Republican Sen. Ted Cruz, for example, suggested the Biden administration was inviting terrorism by bringing unknown Afghans to the U.S.

Cruz claimed that insufficient verification “is an invitation to terrorist attacks here in the United States”, telling reporters Friday “I am very concerned that the Biden administration is bringing tens of thousands of refugees to the United States without fully verifying them.”

First facts: It is misleading to suggest that Afghan refugees coming to the US after taking control of the Taliban are not being verified. Intelligence, law enforcement and counterterrorism professionals are conducting security checks on all Afghans allowed to enter the US. And according to officials and experts, evacuated Afghans are sometimes checked more than once – both before leaving Afghanistan and in transit countries where they were taken before arriving in the US.

Concerns about the verification may have been triggered by reports that on the second day of the evacuation, thousands of Afghans without “any documents” were present at Kabul’s Hamid Karzai International Airport.

However, State Department officials clarified that entry to the airport was being restricted. Measures were also taken to confirm that anyone arriving in the US is legal and allowed to do so.

President Joe Biden highlighted On Sunday that “Anyone arriving in the United States will be subject to a history check.”

According to National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan, that background check includes both biographical information and biometric verification, such as voice traces, iris scans, palm prints and face photographs.

“We are conducting biometric and biographical checks of Afghan evacuees before bringing them to the United States,” Sullivan said. said Monday.

“Everyone is being checked at some point, at least once or twice,” an administration official said said earlier to CNN.

There is evidence that the systems are functioning as intended. In Qatar, one of the intermediate stops where Afghans are additionally checked before being allowed to fly to the US, at least one Afghan who may have links to ISIS was listed, Defense One reported last week. And according to the Pentagon, 52 of the roughly 7,000 evacuated from Afghanistan processed in Europe were marked for further security control, but all were eventually cleared.

Although some Afghans have arrived in the US without proper documents, they are still being verified, but the lack of documents is causing delays. CNN reported that several Afghan nationals were stranded at Washington Dulles International Airport for eight to 12 hours after their evacuation flight was delayed as U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers processed and controlled the evacuees. For those without visas, the CBP has the authority to grant parole to Afghans entering the US on a case-by-case basis, which the US has previously allowed during other evacuations.

Once the Afghans are fully controlled and processed, they are transferred to military bases including Fort Lee in Virginia, Fort McCoy in Wisconsin, Fort Bliss in Texas and the McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst Joint Base in New Jersey.

Adam Bates, political advisor to the International Refugee Assistance Project, which represents Special Immigrant Visas (SIV) applicants and refugees, dismissed concerns about the lack of verification as “uninformed or done in bad faith”.

“Thousands of Afghan allies are urgently trying to save themselves and their families; they should not worry about baseless slander even from demagogic politicians,” Bates said.

Special Immigration Visas

Recent discussions about the evacuation have focused primarily on the SIV program, which aims to provide a route to the United States for Afghans who were employed or worked on behalf of the U.S. government.

Sunil Varghese, policy director at IRAP, told CNN that SIV applicants often “had to be tested just to get that job and serve”.

SIV applicants must complete certain employment qualifications and provide supporting documents, including proof of employment and a letter of recommendation.

“Most SIV applicants have been in the process for years and have gone through many layers of verification,” Bates said, “even if they have not yet obtained a visa due to delays in the program.”

State Department spokeswoman Ned Price said last week that “When it comes to SIVs, again, all those who have received instructions to come to the airport have already completed certain stages of the security verification process.”

Most SIV applicants are not coming to the US directly from Afghanistan. In addition to verifying before boarding an evacuation flight, they are processed and inspected as soon as they land in an intermediate location such as Kuwait or Qatar before arriving in the US.