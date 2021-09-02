NSW Covid Update: PM says people will die when state reopens after 1,288 new cases reported | New South Wales

New South Wales Prime Minister Gladys Berejiklian says older Australians already need to be fully vaccinated against Covid because of AstraZeneca’s abundant supply and the community must accept that when the state reopens unfortunately people will die.

The percentage of the adult population in NSW that received the first dose has now reached 70%, with authorities seeking to double that proportion and introduce some freedoms.

NSW reported 1,288 new cases won in the country and seven deaths Thursday.

Berejiklian suddenly announced that from 5 a.m. Friday morning, the one-hour limit of outdoor training for residents in Sydney’s troubled local government areas will be lifted. The Prime Minister noted that health advice had changed due to the achievement of the first dose of 70%, but said that the curfew for these LGA remained in place.

There were 23 new cases in western NSW, including 18 in Dubbo and four in Orange. In the far west of the state, Wilcannia registered four new cases, and had a new case in Broken Hill.

Leading state health official Dr Kerry Chant said authorities were increasingly concerned about NSW Central Coast as seven new cases were discovered, all infectious while in the community.

Berejiklian was asked on Thursday about REVIEWS by Queensland Prime Minister Annastacia Palaszczuk, modeling by the Doherty Institute suggested that even with 70% vaccination rates, 80 people would die every day in Australia six months after an outbreak. The NSW Prime Minister said death is horrible, but we also need to put things in perspective.

At the moment, there are 8 million citizens who do not have a choice of how they spend their free time, who do not have a choice of what to do, when they can leave their homes. This is not the way to live, Berejiklian said.

She noted the annual flu deaths in her state averaged 600-800 before the pandemic, and also noted that 50 people died every day from heart disease.

If NSW is the model of what awaits us all, then serious discussions are needed. The Doherty Institute model predicts, even with 70% of the vaccinated population, 80 people will die every day six months after the outbreak. That’s 2,240 who will die each month. – Annastacia Palaszczuk (@AnnastaciaMP) September 2, 2021

No one likes to talk about it because it has been confronted. But we need to get back to living life as normal as possible, knowing that Covid is among us, she said.

So we have to be very real about what he was facing. And I know that sometimes it ‘s hard to listen. But this is what will pass us by, this is the light at the end of the tunnel. His acknowledgment that Covid is part of our lives, acknowledging that unfortunately people will die, but they are less likely to die if everyone is vaccinated, and that is the reality.

Regarding the target of a 70% double-dose reopening, Berejiklian was asked if she would require a higher rate of vaccination among vulnerable groups, including those over 70, indigenous communities and those in environments with disabilities.

She noted that the communewealth was responsible for several priority groups and that its state health system had to intervene to address the vaccination challenges of some groups.