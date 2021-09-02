CDC warns that shooting outside the COVID label has legal and financial risks: shots



change the title Luis Alvarez / Getty Images

Luis Alvarez / Getty Images

Some Americans are already queuing for COVID-19 boosting vaccinations, but the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is warning that administering vaccine doses in ways that are not properly regulated by the federal government could jeopardize health care providers lawsuits. and leave patients with unexpected bills.

These so-called “off-label” uses include giving the vaccine as a booster to people who are not immunocompromised, or using it to vaccinate children under the age of 12 for whom the stroke is not yet authorized.

Actually, more than 1.1 million people have already received unauthorized shots of a COVID-19 vaccine, according to figures provided by the CDC in mid-August.

On August 23, the Food and Drug Administration approved the Pfizer vaccine for use in adults and adolescents 16 years of age and older. It’s a move that health experts hope will lead to more vaccines among those who are reluctant; many also worry it will lead to more off-label use among thirsty.

The FDA approval of the vaccine has led some doctors and other health care providers to assume that Pfizer shots can now be administered off-label. This is when a medicinal product is prescribed in a way that deviates from the way it was formally approved for use. (Take? Use is not labeled.) But federal health officials say vaccine providers are taking risks when they go beyond official guidelines for the COVID-19 vaccine.

A stern warning for off-label use

The Biden administration announced a preliminary plan on August 18 to begin releasing stimulants to the general population starting September 20th. Patients will be eligible for their third vaccine eight months after receiving the second dose of Pfizer or Moderna, the administration said.

But this decision is not yet final. FDA and CDC Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices (ACIP) you have to adjust the movement first, and that did not happen.

Until then, the administration of these additional doses would be considered off-label.

And at an ACIP meeting on August 30, Dr. Demetre Daskalakis, a senior CDC official, warned that outsourcing etiquette could be a risky decision for healthcare providers in case something goes wrong.

“Providers may not have immunity from [legal] pretends, “said Daskalakis.

Health care providers administering the vaccine off the label cannot be given liability protection under Public Readiness and Emergency Readiness Act, says the agency. This means that providers can be sued by patients in the event of injury, or if something else goes wrong the legal actions they are protected as long as they are administering shots in accordance with federal rules. They would also violate provider agreement they sign up with the CDC to be able to deliver COVID-19 vaccines, which means they can be excluded from the program.

And even patients can have problems.

Although the cost of administering vaccines has been free for patients, insurers are not necessarily required to cover an off-label stroke. NPR approached the health insurance business group, American Health Insurance Plans, to see how its members were handling off-label COVID-19 shots, but the business group did not respond.

Moreover, patients are entitled to certain benefits through Injury Compensation Countermeasures Program if they are one of the few who experience a serious injury as a result of a vaccine. But if patients receive an off-label dose, they may no longer be entitled to that type of compensation, the CDC says.

For now, states are telling providers to wait until the promoters are formally in order by the federal government before administering them. (Some people whose immune systems have been suppressed by certain diseases or their treatment are already officially eligible for third doses of Moderna or Pfizer injections.)

Erin Fox runs COVID-19 vaccine clinics for University of Utah health hospitals. She and her colleagues are preparing to deliver boost shots within a few weeks, but are staying for now.

“We do not want to risk not being able to get vaccinated,” says Fox. The state controls supply and has issued a clear communication to await the full blessing of the federal government before administering incentives, she says.

“The state will know how we are using it because we report with each dose,” she says. “It goes straight to their database. So it’s pretty easy for them to see when a patient has taken three or four doses.”

A “vague” legal threat? The CDC warning shocks some doctors

Dr. Helen “Keipp” Talbot, an infectious disease doctor at Vanderbilt University Medical Center, says some providers have administered boosters anyway, especially in areas severely hit by the Delta variant in the South.

Many, many, many hospitals have already started vaccinating health care workers in third doses and [vaccinating] patients.

“Many, many, many hospitals have already started vaccinating healthcare workers in third doses and [vaccinating] patients, “says Talbot.

Health systems in San Francisco AND Colorado have also announced that they are providing additional photos for specific groups, for example, people who took Johnson & Johnson footage beyond what is currently recommended by the FDA and CDC.

The CDC’s warning against off-label promoters prompted Talbot to speak at the CDC Vaccine Advisory Committee meeting earlier this week: “It’s very frightening to me that healthcare providers are trying to do the best job they can. and now they have put themselves in danger. “

Experts in health care law told NPR that the CDC threats are unclear and it is not clear that they will stand trial. “Off-label recommendation [for other drugs] it happens every day, “he says Ana Santos Rutschman, assistant professor at Saint Louis University School of Law. “Probably one-fifth to one-quarter of the drugs administered go through that route.” This approach to prescribing is common with some adult medications given to children, or with people who are pregnant if not included in clinical trials.

“At the end of the day, this could be less of a legal problem and more of a policy problem,” with the CDC trying to prevent people from receiving unauthorized mass vaccines, now that the Pfizer vaccine is fully approved, he says. she.

Govind Persad, assistant professor at Denver Sturm University College of Law, says since people are getting the vaccine off the label anyway, he would like to see more guidance.

“I think one danger when you just say ‘don’t do this’ in terms of harm reduction is that you don’t always give way to the saying, you know,’ if you do this, here’s how to do it in a way that is safer, or is better in terms of a risk-benefit balance, ”he says.

A reason to wait for science before vaccinating young children

There are more than just legal reasons not to rush for a picture outside the label especially when it comes to children.

Parents are eager to vaccinate their children under the age of 12, who are not yet eligible for vaccination. But Fox at the University of Utah says it is wise to wait until the scientific community can agree on the specific dosage of children.

“They are not small adults,” she says. “Thinking about the other vaccines we have. In some cases, the pediatric dose is actually higher than the adult dose, which is a bit counterintuitive. In some cases, it’s the same. In some cases, it’s more “So it’s not an accurate linear prediction.”

Dr. Yvonne Maldonado, a pediatrician in Stanford who is conducting a clinical trial of the COVID-19 vaccine for children, echoed that risk.

“The vaccine is a much higher dose than the vaccines we are using in trials for children under 11 at least for the Pfizer vaccine,” she says. “So I would be concerned that higher doses might create more [side effects] in younger children “.

Right now, Fox is telling people to be patient.

She and her colleagues will use the coming weeks to focus on getting third vaccines from people with impaired immunity, which were authorized on August 12, and to vaccinate others who have not yet received the shots. their first or second.

The FDA announced Wednesday that its committee will hold a meeting on Sept. 17 to review data supporting the safety and effectiveness of giving a third Pfizer stroke as a booster for adults and teens ages 16 and up. (Moderna also announced this week that it is submitting data to the FDA to support the use of its vaccine as a booster).