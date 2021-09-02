Gunmen kidnap 73 students in recent attack on Nigerian school





LAGOS, Nigeria (AP) Gunmen abducted 73 students in another school attack in northwestern Nigeria on Wednesday, police said, prompting authorities to close all primary and secondary schools across Zamfara state. The new kidnappings came just days after three other groups of hostages were released when large ransom payments were reportedly made, raising hopes that other captives could be released soon. The attackers landed at Government Day High School in the remote village of Kaya around noon Wednesday, local resident Yusuf Mohammed told The Associated Press. The kidnappers then started firing into the air before taking the students, he said. Zamfara state police spokesman Mohammed Shehu said an operation was under way to rescue the students. More than 1,000 students have been abducted from schools in northern Nigeria since December. While most of the students were eventually released, some died or were killed in captivity and about 200 were held hostage before Wednesday’s attack, according to UNICEF. Government officials have not commented on whether they played any role in the hostage release announced Friday, but it appears parents from at least one of those schools have paid a large reward. The headmistress at one of the schools in Niger State told the AP that many parents sold most of what they owned in a bid to raise more than $ 30 million (about $ 72,900). Salihu Tanko Islamiya School also sold a piece of land where they had planned an expansion project, he added. Those 90 released students were the youngest hostages ever taken from a school in Nigeria, with young children as young as 4 being taken to remote forests by gunmen and held for three months without their parents. An unidentified child died during the ordeal, authorities said last week. It remains unclear whether the kidnappers of three separate hostage groups last week were linked or whether the simultaneous releases were mere coincidence. Each took place in a different state and they included students of different ages. Authorities have so far blamed this year’s leaks on bandits, or criminals operating outside the remote forested areas of northern Nigeria. Most of the gunmen are believed to be young people from the Fulani ethnic group who had traditionally worked as nomadic cattle ranchers before returning to the lucrative crime of kidnapping children for ransom. Some fear gunmen in the northwest are somehow linked to longtime activist Islamist militants in the Northeast, who were internationally convicted in 2014 when they abducted 276 girls in Chibok in 2014, sparking the #BringBackOurGirls campaign. More than 100 of those girls are still missing, although two young women appeared years later, both had children with the militants they were forced to marry. “Previous The weather is slowing down the fire in California, but the flames continue to move Other ” Ida pound in the northeast with flood, wind and at least 2 tornadoes This iframe contains the logic required to handle Ajax-enabled Gravity Forms.

