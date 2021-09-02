Ontario government to seek COVID-19 vaccine certificates for many indoor public spaces

The Ontario government has announced it will seek COVID-19 vaccination certificates for some indoor public spaces such as restaurants, gyms and nightclubs, marking a major policy reversal for Prime Minister Doug Ford and his cabinet.

It is no secret that I was not in favor of this. “(As) in fact, I stood there a while ago saying I was not in favor of that,” Ford told reporters in Queen’s Park on Wednesday afternoon.

“After we sat down with Dr. (Kieran) Moore (chief medical officer of health in Ontario), after I found out that the federal government just three weeks ago was only three weeks ago, he said they would not have a national passport. Instead of this, they decided to go with an unnecessary choice.

“We would move forward with that and we have some of the most careful, cautious protocols in the whole country, in North America.”

Officials announced that from September 22, Ontario residents will need to show proof of full vaccination (having received two doses at least 14 days before entry) along with the photo ID to enter the following settings: Restaurants, bars, nightclubs, meetings and venues, gyms and fitness facilities (excluding youth recreational sports), sporting events, casinos, game centers, concerts, music festivals, theaters, cinemas, strip clubs, baths and garage places.

















Ontario to seek COVID-19 vaccination evidence for many indoor public spaces starting September 22



As of Oct. 22, the Ontario government is scheduled to launch a new application based on the QR code for residents and business operators to use to do scans. Officials said new certificates similar to the current PDFs will be issued. The new documents will contain a unique QR code that when scanned will display the current vaccination status of the holder (yes or no) and the name of the person.

Although the extended certification program covers a variety of indoor environments, others with large numbers of congregants such as churches or premises where there are extended stays such as hair salons were left out of the program.

When asked about a number of sectors that were left out of the vaccination certificate program, Moore said the decision was based on current data.

“The countries we have chosen respond to the risk we have found in Ontario. If the risk increases in other countries, we can add and implement additional measures to protect Ontarians,” he said.

People will not have the opportunity to submit a negative COVID-19 test or evidence of a recent infection in order to be admitted to regulated institutions other than wedding or funeral receptions.

Children under the age of 12 will be allowed to enter any of the facilities where vaccination certificates are required as they are not eligible for vaccination.

Also, businesses that fall into the categories that require the use of vaccine certificates will not need to adopt mandatory vaccine policies. Instead, officials encouraged those operators to establish vaccination policies.

Officials said it is ultimately the hope that those with legitimate medical exceptions, such as people who have allergies or have had adverse reactions to first actions, will be able to have a document that can be scanned.

They also said they are working towards expanding technology delivery to businesses that are not covered by regulations if operators want to opt. A spokesman said the details are likely to be revealed in the coming weeks.

They noted for people who do not have email or ID, or for indigenous communities where data can be stored outside the COVID-19 provincial vaccination database, a separate policy was scheduled to be announced later in the month.

Government staff said that if business operators who do not respect the control of vaccination status of clients or clients who present false documents or those who do not belong to them, they will be subject to fines if caught and punished. They added that final regulations are still under development, but the potential fine for residents could be a minimum of $ 750 and at least $ 1,000 for corporations.

For those who do not have a smartphone or easy access to receive an updated invoice with a QR code, they can call the provincial vaccine information line at 1-888-999-6488.

For anyone who needs a PDF copy of the vaccination bill, they can visit Ontario government vaccination portal against COVID-19with

















Ford has previously and repeatedly said he did not want to make vaccines mandatory, citing human rights violations, and that this would create a divisive society. Both he and the cabinet ministers have referred the matter to the federal government.

There have been growing calls from local medical officers across Ontario for a COVID-19 vaccine certification system across the province when it comes to providing vaccination evidence to employers, events or gaining access within non-core businesses. Some even thought about considering the implementation of vaccine passports at the regional level.

Liberal Federal leader Justin Trudeau recently singled out Ford for not mandating vaccines in non-essential environments, and pledged $ 1 billion from a liberally re-elected provincial government to implement vaccine passport systems.

The team of scientists advising Ontario on the pandemic said vaccine certifications would allow high-risk settings to be reopened to greater capacity and help restore public health measures if needed.

Following Wednesday afternoon’s announcement, NDP Ontario leader Andrea Horwath said Ford had failed to come forward with the issue of vaccine passports and that it looked like a “plan shattered too soon”.

“His actions are too late and are of a minimum standard,” she said, accusing Ford of “playing politics” with public health measures.

“We are on our feet when it comes to the vaccination certificate. We are over a month behind British Columbia and Quebec and the fourth wave is ahead of us, and of course, the kids will be back in school literally in a few days.”

When asked about businesses and organizations deleted from the government plan, Horwath said there is a concern that it does not address issues surrounding vaccination protests.

“The bottom line is that people have prayed for some kind of consistency or some kind of general policy that does not single anyone out and we do not have it today,” she said.

Ontario Liberal Party leader Steven Del Duca said in a statement Wednesday afternoon that the action was “too late” and accused Ford of “just [doing] the right thing to do when dragging and screaming.

“I’m deeply concerned about how long it will take Doug Ford to fully issue the vaccine certificates. Throughout this pandemic, these unnecessary delays have put lives at risk and left us in an endless cycle of blockages and confusion. he wrote, noting an earlier push for mandatory vaccinations on the front line.

Mike Schreiner, leader of the Green Party of Ontario, welcomed the news of a vaccine-certification program, but called what was revealed Wednesday a “half-minimum” that should have come months earlier.

“The prime minister must step up, not blame the federations for his vague response to the pandemic, and speed up the implementation of the Ontario vaccine certificate,” he wrote.

Delays at Fords mean Ontario will not have a digital QR code until October 22, well over a month after the start of the school year.

“Today’s announcement raises questions about why Ford is excluding staff, salons and barbers from the Ontario certification as we need to do everything we can to avoid another deadlock.”

– With files from The Canadian Press

