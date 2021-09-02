Weather disasters are getting worse around the world, says new UN report

Weather disasters are hitting the globe five times more often than in the 1970s.

If you think the weather disasters are getting worse, you are right.

In fact, weather-related disasters are hitting the globe five times more often and leading to seven times more damage than in the 1970s, according to a new study. report published Wednesday by the United Nations weather agency, the World Meteorological Organization.

But there is some good news: Disasters are less deadly than ever, the report said. Specifically, in the 1970s and 1980s, they killed an average of about 170 people a day worldwide. In 2010, this dropped to around 40 a day.

Climate change is the main cause of disasters, experts said:

The number of weather, climate and water extremes are increasing and will become more frequent and severe in many parts of the world as a result of climate change, OMO Secretary General Petteri Taalasin said in a statement.

That means more heat waves, droughts and forest fires, like the ones we’ve seen recently in Europe and North America. We have more water vapor in the atmosphere, which is exacerbating extreme rainfall and deadly flooding. Ocean warming has affected the frequency and area of ​​existence of more intense tropical storms, he said.

“Economic losses are increasing with increasing exposure,” he said.

What drives the devastation is that more people are moving to dangerous areas as climate change is making weather disasters stronger and more frequent, UN disaster and weather officials said. At the same time, experts said, better weather warnings and preparedness are reducing the number of deaths.

The report, which observed 11,000 weather disasters, is the most comprehensive review of economic deaths and losses from weather and climate extremes to date, according to the OMB. He estimates the entire 50-year period from 1970 to 2019.

The five most costly weather disasters since 1970 were all hurricanes in the United States, led by Hurricane Katrina in 2005. The U.S. also accounts for one-third (38%) of all global economic losses caused by weather, climate and water hazards.