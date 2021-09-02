USA Luge: World Cup movement is devastating | News, Sports, Work

Luge’s governing body took the upcoming World Cup races away from the US and Canada on Tuesday, Aug. 31, citing ongoing difficulties in bringing in and leaving foreign athletes from North American countries during the pandemic.

Scheduled World Cup stops in Whistler, British Columbia and Lake Placid, New York, will now both be held at the 2014 Sochi Olympic track in Krasnaya Polyana, Russia. They will be the second and third stops in the World Cup program, the first from November 26-28 and the second from December 3-5.

The decision of the International Luge Federation means that there will be no World Cup events in any of the three skating sports – bobsled, skeleton and spoon – in North America for the second consecutive season.

Lake Placid also missed a planned World Cup stop last season, as well as last winter’s skeleton and skeleton world championships. Whistler had to host last season’s world championships.

“We had a feeling this was coming down, coming back to my calls with them (FIL) on August 10 and 11,” USA Luge CEO Jim Leahy said Tuesday. “We were just waiting for them to make the official announcement.”

The challenge of entering the US and Canada was also cited last season when races were removed from the sliding schedule. Leahy said more factors were in play this year, including an August deadline set for the USA Luge, the U.S. Olympic and Paralympic Committee, and the State Department that guaranteed visa appointments for Russian and Georgian teams.

This deadline could not be met until a $ 1 million deposit was required for the charter flight that would have transported sliders from the World Championships to China to races in Canada and then to the US, so FIL moved to change schedule Me

“The inability for us to work with the State Department to get these international events in the US is somewhat troubling to me,” Tha Leahy.

During the pandemic, most US embassies around the world were closed and have just begun to reopen. The current protocol at embassies regarding visa appointments is to give priority to those living in that country to apply for an appointment, according to Leahy.

“With the US Embassy in Russia closed for political reasons, we tried through numerous channels for several weeks to get Russian meetings at the US embassies in Latvia, Italy and Germany, but those efforts were fruitless as they are not residents of those countries. , “ Tha Leahy. “We also tried Ukraine, but for political reasons there, that American embassy was not even an option for the Russians. The Georgians had the option in Ukraine, but again since they are not residents, no meeting was possible until the FIL deadline. The organization “We have exhausted every opportunity until the deadline.”

The decision greatly affects the US – athletes, their families, fans, sponsors and USA Luge.

“For us, it’s devastating,” Tha Leahy. “I think the biggest impact on the team is that we will now be on the road from late October to early November. We should be in China by November 3 … Our athletes could potentially be on the road by at the Olympics. “

The World Cup season will start on the new Yanqing track built for the 2022 Beijing Olympics, with the races to be held on November 20-21. It will be followed by the World Cup in Sochi on November 27-28 and December 4-5; Altenberg, Germany December 11-12; and Igls, Austria December 18-19. After the Christmas break, the World Cups will be held in Winterberg, Germany on January 1-2; Sigulda, Latvia January 8-9; Oberhof, Germany January 15-16; and St. Moritz, Switzerland on January 22-23. The Winter Olympics will be held in Yanqing from February 4 to 20.

“Physically, mentally, this event here would be the only opportunity families basically had to see our athletes compete,” Leahy said, adding that if the project for the Winter Olympics is similar to the Summer Olympics held in Tokyo this summer, spectators will not be allowed.

International Olympic Committee Executive Director Christophe Dubi told Bloomberg TV on August 5 that the 2022 Winter Olympics may have no spectators.

“Let’s look at how the pandemic is evolving across the globe and especially in China, and then let’s look at the consequences of attendance for spectators,” Tha Dubi. “We’ve heard a number of athletes say,‘ What matters is that we can compete, and we’re used to participating even without spectators. “But if you had the choice, you would prefer to have spectators.”

But the Lake Placid World Cup was a benefit to many. For one thing, it would have given the State Olympic Regional Development Authority a chance to show off its multimillion-dollar improvements at the Mount Van Hoevenberg Olympic Sports Complex. It was also the time when USA Luge had to hold its largest fundraiser – the annual Running of the Balls.

“It was an opportunity for us to really engage our sponsors with an event we could show our athletes before the (Olympic) Games. We missed it,” he said. Tha Leahy. “We had a commitment from NBC to broadcast the Lake Placid event. We missed it. So overall, it not only affects our athletes in a very negative way, but it also affects us financially.”

Lake Placid is losing the revenue usually generated from holding a World Cup.

“Beyond the frustration,” said USA Luge Sponsorship and Marketing Director Gordy Sheer, who runs Running of the Balls. The event is most likely scheduled for Mars. “What it allows us to do is promote during the Olympics in a fairly large audience. So we will try to make lemonade out of it.… It’s somewhat disappointing, but we will seize the opportunity.”

After spending the spring and summer at their new refrigeration start facility on Lake Placid, the athletes and coaches of the U.S. national team are expected to begin to fall in late September in Sochi, followed by a camp at the 1994 Olympic course in Lillehammer, Norway. They will return home and train in Mount Van Hoevenberg from October 13 to 17, then travel to Park City, Utah to train in the 2002 Olympics starting October 20.

It is unclear whether the Lake Placid track would be available to host a World Cup spoon or bobsled / skeleton event during the 2022-23 season, as ORDA will prepare to host the 2023 World University Winter Games from 12 to 22 January. If not, that means Lake Placid would be absent from World Cup competitions for three years in a row, at least.

“For Lake Placid to miss three years of the World Cup is really frustrating for the tireless work that the people of ORDA and the state of New York are doing in improving all of these facilities,” he said. Tha Leahy.

An email request to ORDA spokeswoman Elise Ruocco for information regarding the availability of the World Cup at Lake Placid next season was not answered with press time.