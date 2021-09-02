People looking for horse worm as COVID-19 ‘cures’ creating shortage in BC, says livestock supplier

A BC retailer who maintains supplies for farms and livestock says he is seeing an increase in people trying to buy a drug against animal parasites in the belief that it will protect them against COVID-19.

Ivermectin is used to kill intestinal parasites in horses, cattle and sheep.

Health Canada issues warning against using ivermectin veterinarian to treat COVID-19

It has also been widely promoted in anti-vaccine circles, by Republican politicians, and in U.S. right-wing cable news as a COVID-19 drug, although there is no evidence reviewed by colleagues to suggest this.

“I do not understand why people would think that a completely untested and unsupported use of a veterinary medicine like Ivermectin could be a safer solution than a vaccination which is clearly and distinctly correcting the COVID problem,” Kelvin said. McCulloch, CEO of Buckerfield’s, told Global News.

“It’s amazing because this is a product to kill parasites in the intestines of large animals and I do not know how it could be related to a virus like COVID.”

McCulloch said Buckerfield’s is not licensed to sell Ivermectin for human use, nor is it interested in doing so.

The company has posted billboards in all its countries warning people not to buy it for personal consumption but to no avail. He said most of his stores have been sold and they have trouble getting more from suppliers.

Health Canada has issued a warning to Ivermectin, noting that it is not authorized to treat COVID-19 and that there may be serious health risks from consuming the veterinary version of the medicinal product intended for animals.

No clinical trials have proven that ivermectin can cure or treat coronavirus.The only newspaper that pushed its effectiveness was withdrawn laterdue to data issues as well as concerns about plagiarism.

Health Canada says no manufacturer has made a submission for a review of Ivermectin as a COVID-19 treatment in Canada.

At high doses, the drug can cause vomiting, diarrhea, low blood pressure, dizziness, seizures and even coma or death, according to Health Canada.

“The dose we would give people is three milligrams and six milligrams and the doses you can get for cows and cattle is 60, 100, 200, many, many times higher,” said Dr Jodie Dionne of the University of Alabama at Birmingham. .

In the US, improper use of the drug has become enough of an issue that the Food and Drug Administration went on Twitter to warn people, “You are not a horse. You are not a cow. Seriously, everyone. Stop it. ”

You are not a horse. You are not a cow. Seriously, everyone. Stop it. https://t.co/TWb75xYEY4 – US FDA (@US_FDA) August 21, 2021

The Mississippi State Department of Health recently said that 60 percent of the poisonous calls it was receiving were related to the human use of the animal Ivermectin.

Beyond the potential harmful effects of consuming Ivermectin animal formulations, McCulloch said the shortage is causing real headaches for farmers and ranchers who need the product for their animals.

“At this time of year it is especially needed because the animals are coming out of the pastures and holding the parasites, and they need to be treated for the winter,” he said.

“We are not interested in selling people for COVID, we think it is pointless and dangerous we want it for animals. And above all, we did not want to be in a situation where we have none and this is the time. when animals need it. “

McCulloch said his staff is already facing an increase in abusive clients dissatisfied with the mask’s mandate in the province, and that people seeking Ivermectin are adding to the stress.

He wants the province to do more to protect front-line workers who find themselves left to implement COVID-19 policies or access to products like Ivermectin.

With files by Sean Boynton

