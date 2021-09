With the Afghan withdrawal, Biden gains the foreign policy elite

NATO allies, who fought alongside the United States in Afghanistan, are moving forward, with varying degrees of enthusiasm. Mr Blair, a Labor leader, backed a Republican president, George W. Bush, in invading Iraq. Mr. Obama, who once said famous he was not against all wars, only dumb wars, stopped the withdrawal of troops from Afghanistan long after he concluded that the mission to transform the country into a stable democracy was a futile endeavor. Even President Trump, who made a career by slapping his nose at the foreign policy institution, addressed his generals when they warned him not to withdraw all American forces. You have a president who is willing to confront the establishment of Washington’s foreign policy in a way that was not Trump or Obama or George W. Bush, said Vali R. Nasr, a former Obama administration official who teaches at the Johns Hopkins School of Advanced International Studies. For me, this requires introspection on the part of the foreign policy structure. While Mr. Biden may have opposed foreign policy elites, his determination to pull the United States out of costly trouble abroad plays better with the average American. While shocking images of the evacuation have damaged his assessments, polls suggest many, if not most, share his conviction that the country does not have a compelling reason to stay in Afghanistan. Updated September 2, 2021, 7:14 a.m. ET Mr. Biden is an insurgent who is unlikely. A senior senator who chaired the Foreign Relations Committee, he embraced the post-World War II vision for a globally active United States. He praised his Rolodex of world leaders and enjoys mixing in elite rallies, such as the Munich Security Conference. He also voted for the Iraq War. However, in his years as vice president, Mr. Bidens’s desperation with military adventures emerged as one of his core beliefs. In addition to opposing Afghanistan’s rise, he resisted NATO intervention in Libya and advised Mr. Obama to stay out of the commando raid that killed Osama bin Laden (he later changed his story to suggest he was a private supporter). Biden was indeed the only dissenting voice for Afghanistan, not only at the table, but in the foreign policy structure of which he was a clear member, said Benjamin J. Rhodes, who served as deputy national security adviser to Mr. Obama. He was not just a progressive mover.

